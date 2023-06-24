Home » Dow drops 200 points as Wall Street heads for a week of losses
Dow drops 200 points as Wall Street heads for a week of losses

US stocks fell on Friday, with Wall Street heading into a week of losses, while the rally that has lifted the broader market in recent months appears to have petered out.

All three major averages are set to snap their multi-week winning streak. The Dow and the S&P 500 they have lost 1% and 0.6% respectively since the beginning of the week. The Nasdaq is down 0.4% and is on course to snap an eight-week winning streak and record its worst weekly period since April.

