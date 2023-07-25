Dow Jones Records Longest Consecutive Rise in Six Years as U.S. Stock Indexes Close Higher

Dow Jones Records Longest Consecutive Rise in Six Years as U.S. Stock Indexes Close Up

Securities Times News, on July 24 local time, reported that the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) rising for 11 consecutive days and achieving the longest consecutive rise in six years.

At the close of trading, the Dow stood at 35,411.24 points, marking a 0.52% increase. The S&P 500 also experienced gains, reaching 4,554.64 points, up 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,058.87 points, recording a 0.19% increase.

The surge was largely driven by the positive performance of major technology stocks. Tesla saw a rise of more than 3%, while Google A increased by more than 1%. Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia experienced slight gains. However, Amazon and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, saw minor declines.

Energy stocks also saw a general rise, with U.S. energy stocks notably increasing by more than 15%. Petrobras, Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy experienced gains of over 2%, while Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil recorded increases of more than 1.5%.

Chinese concept stocks also performed well, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index surging by 4.27%. Weilai and Bilibili witnessed growth of nearly 11%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by almost 10%, and iQiyi and Keike saw gains of nearly 7%. Weibo increased by nearly 6%, Baidu by over 5%, and Vipshop, Alibaba, and New Oriental experienced gains of more than 4%. Pinduoduo, JD.com, Ideal Auto, NetEase, and Ctrip all saw increases of more than 3%.

In conclusion, the U.S. stock market recorded an upward trend, with the Dow achieving its longest consecutive rise in six years. Investors witnessed gains in major technology stocks, energy stocks, and popular Chinese concept stocks. However, it is important to note that while the Securities Times strives to provide accurate information, the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Individuals are advised to exercise caution and operate at their own risk.

