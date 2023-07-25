Dow Jones Records Longest Consecutive Rise in Six Years as US Stock Indexes Close Up

Dow Jones Records Longest Consecutive Rise in Six Years

Securities Times News, on July 24 local time, reported that the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) experienced its 11th consecutive day of gains, marking the longest consecutive rise in six years. As the trading day came to a close, the Dow stood at 35,411.24 points, representing a 0.52% increase. The S&P 500 also fared well, climbing to 4,554.64 points, up 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,058.87 points, registering a 0.19% gain.

Several large technology stocks enjoyed positive momentum. Tesla saw a surge of more than 3%, while Google A experienced a rise of more than 1%. Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia also observed slight increases. On the other hand, Amazon and the parent company of Facebook, Meta, experienced minor declines.

In the energy sector, stocks generally saw an upward trend, with U.S. energy companies soaring by more than 15%. Petrobras, Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy all experienced increases of over 2%, while Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil observed growth of more than 1.5%.

Chinese concept stocks also performed well, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index soaring by 4.27%. Weilai and Bilibili rose by almost 11%, Xiaopeng Motors experienced nearly a 10% increase, and iQiyi and Keike saw gains of nearly 7%. Weibo observed a rise of nearly 6%, while Baidu enjoyed a growth of more than 5%. Vipshop, Alibaba, and New Oriental also experienced increases of over 4%, while Pinduoduo, JD.com, Ideal Auto, NetEase, and Ctrip all recorded gains of more than 3%.

The Securities Times would like to remind readers that the information provided in this article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Individuals are advised to exercise caution and act at their own risk.

