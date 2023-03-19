Home Business Down with Europe, up with the USA: everything has turned upside down on the stock exchange. What will happen now?
Business

Down with Europe, up with the USA: everything has turned upside down on the stock exchange. What will happen now?

by admin
Down with Europe, up with the USA: everything has turned upside down on the stock exchange. What will happen now?

Let’s forget everything that has happened since the beginning of the year on stock lists. The last week turned the picture upside down, pushing Europe led by -6.5% in Milan and -4.3% in the Dax into the abyss. The United States rose again with a leap of the Nasdaq 100 of +5.8% in the wake of the sharp drop in yields and with the S&P 500 at +1.4%, precisely in the week that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. In the following days the attention shifted to Credit Suisse and the most suffered the…

See also  Auto 2022, all the news coming and the models that will change the market

You may also like

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Credit Suisse: An...

The Sos Enattos mine candidate to host the...

Positive changes in the real estate market and...

How hypnosis can relieve stress in everyday life

Credit Suisse towards the merger with UBS which...

Real estate: 1.1 million euros profit – that’s...

Does Francesca Pascale enter politics? In Milan he...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – fateful day for...

Silicon Valley Bank, fears of contagion: so it...

Donald Trump threatens trouble with criminal court: “Prosecution...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy