Source: Jintou.com

According to SunSirs data monitoring, as of November 25, 2022, the reference price of domestic butanone market is 8,866 yuan/ton, which is an increase of 200 yuan compared with the price on November 1 (the reference price of butanone is 8,666 yuan/ton). / ton, an increase of 2.31%.

From the data monitoring chart of SunSirs, it can be seen that from November to now (11.1-11.25), the domestic butanone market rose first and then fell, and the overall market rose slightly. Butanone market trend can be divided into two parts: the first ten-day period and the second ten-day period:

In the first ten days of November, the domestic butanone market was mainly driven by rising prices. Since the beginning of the month, the high price of carbon four after the raw material ether has supported the cost of butanone, and the market price of butanone has risen steadily. On November 17, the market price of butanone Reference 8966 yuan / ton, an increase of 3.46% in the first half of the year.

In late November, the domestic butanone market did not continue to rise. Under the supply-demand game, the market remained stalemate at a short-term high level. However, the downstream demand was generally heavy. Under the restraint of demand, the butanone market began to decline towards the end of the month. 11 On March 25, the market price of methyl ethyl ketone referred to 8866 yuan/ton, a decrease of 1.12% in five days.

Butanone market outlook analysis

At present, the trading atmosphere in the butanone market is flat, and the overall downstream demand is still weak. Butanone data analysts at SunSirs believe that in the short term, the domestic butanone market will be dragged down by demand or there is a risk of a further slight decline. The specific trend needs more attention Changes in news on the supply and demand side.

