In terms of domestic futures, the closing price of the second soybean contract changed by -0.4% to 4,567 yuan per ton, and the closing price of soybean oil changed by 1.94% to 9,040 yuan/ton.soybean mealThe closing price changed by 0.78% to 3763 yuan / ton. CBOTsoybeansThe closing price changed 0.78% to 1520.05 cents per bushel. In terms of spot goods, the CNF price of US-West soybeans is US$645.03/ton, the CNF price of Brazilian soybeans is US$606.32/ton, and the CNF price of Argentine soybeans is US$623.01/ton.

In terms of soybeans, the overall volatility of soybeans in recent months has been bearish. Argentina’s production is difficult to repair, and USDA may continue to reduce Argentina’s production. Unsmooth transportation in Brazil has hindered the launch of new crop soybeans, which will support the market price in the short term. However, with the harvesting work in progress, the supply of soybeans in the far month has gradually improved, and the soybean supply in the first half of the year remained unchanged.

my country’s soybean arrivals to Hong Kong increased in April, which will improve the tight domestic supply. According to the forecast, the soy planting area in the United States is the same as that of the previous year, but the planting willingness report has not yet been released, so be wary of the downward adjustment of the planting area. On the whole, the supply pressure in the far month has suppressed the market, and the downward trend of the center of gravity has not changed.

Soybean oil as a whole continued to fluctuate in a wide range. With the recovery of offline consumption, soybean oil consumption is also gradually recovering. However, after the Spring Festival, soybean oil consumption is in the off-season, and the overall demand is weak.

On the supply side, domestic soybean oil stocks are relatively low, and the overall supply and demand are weak.

Soybean meal shocks bearish. The data showed that soybean meal inventories rose, and the tight supply may ease. At the same time, the current feed production is at an inflection point. The “No. 1 Document” once again emphasizes the reduction of the application of soybean meal in feed, and the demand for soybean meal feed production has declined.

Currently in the off-season of consumption, the transaction of soybean meal is light, and the downstream demand is sluggish. The market is waiting for a large number of Brazil to arrive in Hong Kong, and the far-month basis may fall.

【Risk factors】

South America cut production more than expected.

1. Market and spot price review

2. Fundamentals

