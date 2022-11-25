Source: Jintou.com

This week (November 21-25), both the upstream and downstream of the nylon filament market were negatively affected, and the price weakened and dropped. The supply of goods in the market remained stable, the spot supply of raw material caprolactam resumed, and the price continued to drop. Nylon chips were weak to follow up, and the cost of nylon filament was negatively affected, and corporate offers dropped slightly. The wait-and-see atmosphere of downstream enterprises has intensified, the end-use textile and clothing consumption is still insufficient, the enthusiasm for fabric procurement is not high, and the market transaction atmosphere continues to be weak.

market price trend

According to the price monitoring of SunSirs, this week (November 21-25), the price of nylon filament has weakened and dropped. The quotation is 17,960 yuan/ton, a decrease of 100 yuan/ton from last week, a weekly decrease of 0.55%; the price of nylon POY (high-quality products; 86D/24F) is 15,600 yuan/ton, a decrease of 75 yuan/ton from last week, a weekly decrease of 0.48% %; the price of nylon FDY (high-quality product: 40D/12F) was reported at 18,525 yuan/ton, a drop of 100 yuan/ton from last week, and a weekly drop of 0.54%.

Upstream raw material market

Raw material caprolactam: This week, caprolactam runs weakly and the price drops. According to data from SunSirs.com, the average domestic liquid caprolactam market price on November 21 at the beginning of the week was 12,366 yuan/ton, and on November 25, the average domestic liquid caprolactam market price was 12,200 yuan/ton, a weekly drop of 1.34%. The fundamentals are mainly bearish, and the prices of upstream crude oil and pure benzene fell. On the supply side, with the restart and recovery of the northern plant, the supply of caprolactam has increased, and the terminal start-up load is still on a downward trend. It is expected that the caprolactam market will continue to be weak in the short term.

supply and demand

At present, the start-up of nylon yarn is stable, and the overall start-up is 70% higher. The supply in the market is sufficient, the inventory is high, and the main market is mainly to digest the inventory. Looking at the overall demand, the textile market is hard to hide its weakness this week. The enthusiasm of weaving manufacturers to stock up on raw materials has declined. The market atmosphere is deserted. load production.

Outlook

In the later period, the upstream raw materials were weak and low, the supply of goods in the market remained stable, the downstream demand was weak, and the overall demand side showed a decreasing trend. SunSirs analysts predict that the nylon filament market will continue to run weakly in the later period.

(Article source: SunSir)

