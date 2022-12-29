Source: Huatai Futures Author: Huatai Futures

【Strategy Summary】

As of 12.28, it is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

[core point of view]

Market analysis

futures market: As of 12.28PVCThe main force closed at 6306 yuan/ton (-27); the top 20 main force long positions: 375113 (+24652) short positions.

position: 432623 (+24695); Clearance position: 57510 (+43).

Spot goods: As of 12.28, the quotation in East China (carbide method) is 6,200 yuan/ton (0); the quotation in South China (calcium carbide method) is 6,265 yuan/ton (0).

semi charcoal: As of 12.28, Shaanxi 1366 yuan / ton (0).

Calcium carbide: As of 12.28, 4100 yuan/ton (0) in North China.

View: Due to the tight arrival of calcium carbide recently, the price of calcium carbide is relatively firm, and the cost of PVC is still supported. At the same time, the rebound in exports and the expected improvement in domestic demand are the main logical drivers of the recent price rebound. In terms of domestic demand, due to the approaching holidays in China, the downstream has holidays one after another, and the characteristics of off-season demand are obvious. On the supply side, due to the gradual improvement of upstream production profits, the pressure on supply has increased again under the continuous recovery of the operating rate, and the risk of short-term accumulation has intensified. Therefore, this week’s spot transactions are average, and the downstream stocking demand is not obvious. It is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

Strategy

Neutral; It is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

risk

Crude oil trends and real estate policy changes.

