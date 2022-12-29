Home Business Downstream holiday demand is expected to be difficult to support the continued rise in PVC prices|Carbide_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Downstream holiday demand is expected to be difficult to support the continued rise in PVC prices|Carbide_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Downstream holiday demand is expected to be difficult to support the continued rise in PVC prices|Carbide_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Huatai Futures Author: Huatai Futures

Research report text

【Strategy Summary】

As of 12.28, it is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

[core point of view]

Market analysis

futures market: As of 12.28PVCThe main force closed at 6306 yuan/ton (-27); the top 20 main force long positions: 375113 (+24652) short positions.

position: 432623 (+24695); Clearance position: 57510 (+43).

Spot goods: As of 12.28, the quotation in East China (carbide method) is 6,200 yuan/ton (0); the quotation in South China (calcium carbide method) is 6,265 yuan/ton (0).

semi charcoal: As of 12.28, Shaanxi 1366 yuan / ton (0).

Calcium carbide: As of 12.28, 4100 yuan/ton (0) in North China.

View: Due to the tight arrival of calcium carbide recently, the price of calcium carbide is relatively firm, and the cost of PVC is still supported. At the same time, the rebound in exports and the expected improvement in domestic demand are the main logical drivers of the recent price rebound. In terms of domestic demand, due to the approaching holidays in China, the downstream has holidays one after another, and the characteristics of off-season demand are obvious. On the supply side, due to the gradual improvement of upstream production profits, the pressure on supply has increased again under the continuous recovery of the operating rate, and the risk of short-term accumulation has intensified. Therefore, this week’s spot transactions are average, and the downstream stocking demand is not obvious. It is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

See also  European inflation, the test tomorrow: eyes on the ECB and on the speed with which it will proceed with a rate hike

Strategy

Neutral; It is expected that the weak real fundamentals will restrain the rebound height of futures prices, and demand expectations will hardly support the continued rise of prices, and an effective decline in inventory must be seen. It is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

risk

Crude oil trends and real estate policy changes.

Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures
Associated Variety PVC Affiliated Company: Huatai Futures

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

Pagoda Group (02411) plans to issue 78.9475 million...

Plenitude acquires an 81 MW photovoltaic plant in...

Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price...

Zhang Yaoxi: The risk of a short-term pullback...

Gas: prices at pre-war levels Ukraine. The reasons

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate,...

Seria A debts to the tax authorities, the...

European stock exchanges recover on the back of...

Utility bills, after record increases next quarter drop...

Mps, Meloni: ‘we work for an orderly exit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy