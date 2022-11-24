Source: Jintou.com

According to the data monitored by SunSirs, as of November 22, the average price of domestic industrial grade cyclohexane was 7,466.67 yuan/ton, a drop of 4.27% or about 400 yuan/ton compared with the same period last week. The price of hexane is running weakly, the operating rate of the overall market is stable, and the downstream rigid demand is mainly purchased.

The average price of domestic industrial-grade high-quality cyclohexane is 7466.67 yuan / ton. At present, the quotation range of mainstream manufacturers remains around 7500 yuan / ton. The overall cyclohexane market is stable and weak. The purchasing atmosphere is acceptable and the supply side is normal. : Jinan Hengtong Chemical Co., Ltd. 7,200 yuan/ton, Shandong Lincheng Chemical Products Co., Ltd. 7,200 yuan/ton, Jinan Jutai Chemical Co., Ltd. 7,200 yuan/ton, Shandong Yushuo Chemical Co., Ltd. 7,300 yuan/ton.

Chemical Index: On November 21, the chemical index was 942 points, an increase of 1 point from yesterday, a decrease of 32.71% from the highest point of 1400 points in the cycle (2021-10-23), and a lowest point of 598 points on April 08, 2020 Up 57.53%. (Note: The cycle refers to 2011-12-01 to now).

SunSirs cyclohexane analysts believe that the cyclohexane market will operate within a narrow range in the short term.

