TuesdayShanghai AluminumThe main 2012 contract continued to fluctuate within a narrow range. It opened at 18,345 yuan/ton, down 18,275 yuan/ton, and closed at 18,450 yuan/ton, up 105 yuan/ton, +0.57%. Shanghai aluminum fluctuated at night. Lun Aluminum’s shock remained unchanged, closing at US$2,345/ton, up US$6/ton from the previous day.

The average spot price of the Yangtze River is 18,470 yuan / ton, up 120 yuan / ton, and the premium for the month is 15. The average spot price of the South Reserve is 18,670 yuan/ton, up 50 yuan/ton, and +215 yuan/ton for the month. Spot arrivals increase the supply of goods, and the transaction is relatively light.

On the macro side, retail sales in the euro zone fell 0.6% year-on-year in September, better than the expected 1.3% decline. It rose 0.4% month-on-month, the highest since January 2022. Focus will be on U.S. inflation data on Thursday and the later U.S. midterm elections.

According to industry news, the Jiangxi Development and Reform Commission issued the “Notice on Matters Related to Improving the Time-of-use Electricity Price Mechanism”. Improve the time-of-use electricity pricing mechanism, and redefine peak, valley, and normal time periods by season according to the characteristics of electricity load. Appropriately expand the peak-to-valley spread.

The electricity price rises by 50% during peak hours and falls by 50% during low valley electricity prices. The US index fell back to around 110, and the decline slowed down yesterday, and the position near the $2,400 above the aluminum also gained some pressure.

There is no further news about the evolution of the macro, and the market wait-and-see and risk appetite are not volatile, which supports the recent fluctuation of aluminum prices. Fundamentally, since the price of aluminum has rebounded to around 18,500 yuan, the enthusiasm for downstream purchases has declined, and the epidemic control in some areas has been relaxed, but the boost to the overall operating rate is relatively limited, and the spot discount has weakened slightly.

It is reported that the arrival of aluminum ingots in Henan has increased. It is expected that aluminum ingots will accumulate slightly this week. Shanghai Aluminum will gradually show pressure near the upper edge of the previous shock box, and the short-term trend is still dominated by shocks. Yesterday, the monthly difference Back structure weakened slightly, which is not unrelated to the upcoming delivery. Pay attention to the changes in the supply side and inventory. The monthly difference is expected to maintain the B structure, but the inventory is not smooth, and the monthly difference has little room to widen.

Operational suggestions: one-sided wait-and-see, cross-term wait-and-see.

