Business

by admin
Source: Jintou.com

yesterday,iron oreStone spot market prices continued to rise collectively, with low-grade ores leading the way. As of September 13, the spot price of PB powder in Qingdao Port was reported at 765 yuan/ton, up 8 yuan/ton from the previous month, 861 yuan/ton for card powder, 8 yuan/ton for daily growth, and 710 yuan/ton for Yang Di powder. , the chain rose 14 yuan / ton.

From the perspective of supply, the supply of iron ore has been expected to be poor so far, and the recovery of mainstream shipments from Australia and Brazil is slow, especially in Brazil. Earlier expectations were significantly tighter.

On the demand side, the average daily output of molten iron in this period was 2,355,500 tons, an increase of 19,500 tons from the previous month. At present, the profit of steel mills is on the verge of profit and loss, the downstream terminal demand has been released, and the superimposed and stable economic policies are frequently issued, and the rigid demand for ore still exists.

However, it is worth noting that the downstream real estate is still relatively weak, and it is expected that the blast furnace operating rate may drop significantly during the National Day.

Overall, entering September, the mild rise in demand for finished products has supported iron ore prices, and it is expected that iron ore prices will remain strong in the short term.

