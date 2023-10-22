DR Automobiles, Competition Authority investigation into Chinese cars from Molise

Agcom opens an investigation

The Competition and Market Authority has started an investigation against DR Automobiles srl for possible illicit conduct during the promotion and sale of DR and EVO branded cars, in violation of the rules of the Consumer Code.

In particular, the company would incorrectly represent, both on its corporate website and in online advertising campaigns and in the mass media, information regarding the place of production of the DR and EVO brand vehicles. Furthermore, in some cases it would omit relevant information on their origin, suggesting that they are produced entirely in Italy, while they are Chinese-produced vehicles.

Today the Authority’s officials carried out inspections at the headquarters of the DR Automobiles srl company with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Financial Police. (HANDLE).

