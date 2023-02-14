Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the “urban revolution”. This is the nickname attributed to the new electric model of Dr, a car brand from Molise that imports and partially modifies cars of Chinese nationality.

At the basis of the Dr 1.0 EV there is in fact a car of Chinese origin, the Chery eQ1 also known as Small Ant launched in 2017 and which has evolved over time.

Features: an electric city car with a range of 294 km

Dr 1.0 EV welcomes up to four passengers on board but boasts a very short length, just 3.2 metres. The dimensions are really small; in fact it is 1,670 mm wide and 1,590 mm high. The wheelbase is just 2,150 mm. The ultra-lightweight aluminum frame with high-strength anti-collision cross members is clad in a body in composite material for a total weight of approximately 1,050 kg.

The battery pack uses the latest generation ternary technology (lithium-iron-phosphate) and has a capacity of 31 kWh (with an 8-year guarantee). This powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of delivering a power of 45 kW (61 hp) with a maximum torque of 150 Nm and a maximum speed of 120 km. This is capable of covering 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. Traction, as in many electric cars, is rear.

The range is 294 km in the urban cycle while it drops to 210 km in the mixed cycle, with the possibility of an extended range if necessary.