The first module of the new Binza Ozone water production plant, in the municipality of Ngaliema, was inaugurated by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi with the aim of improving access to drinking water in various neighborhoods of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

“More than just a plant, it is an industrial complex in Regideso in charge of treating and supplying drinking water to the populations of Ngaliema and Mont-Ngafula, in the western part of the capital. With a daily production capacity of 110,000m3 of water, this module is the first of a series of two others that are under construction on the same site,” explained the Minister of Energy and Hydraulic Resources, Olivier Mwenze who added that the industrial complex of this plant, currently under construction, will eventually have a capacity of 330,000 m3/day.

The project, whose first stone was laid by the head of state on 23 December 2019, is the result of a partnership between the government and the World Bank, to serve the municipalities of the western part of the capital, in particular those of Ngaliema, in the most of its districts, Kintambo, Selembao and Mont-Ngafula. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

