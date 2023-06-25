Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of compensation after reconciliation Dr. Pox infringes Jay Chou in arrears of compensation after reconciliation- DoNews

Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of compensation after reconciliation Dr. Pox infringes Jay Chou in arrears of compensation after reconciliation

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, the first-instance judgment of the contract dispute between Jay Chou and Beijing Dr. Pox Technology Co., Ltd. was made public.

According to the document, the plaintiff, Jay Chou, claimed that the defendant and its chain stores had placed marketing materials containing Jay Chou’s portrait and name without authorization. After paying the first compensation of 700,000 yuan to the plaintiff, the defendant paid the remaining compensation after the due date, and still failed to perform its obligations after being urged by the plaintiff. The plaintiff sued and demanded that the defendant fulfill the contractual obligations and bear the liability for breach of contract. The defendant, Dr. Poo, argued that due to the impact of the epidemic, the defendant’s operating efficiency has declined sharply. Based on the principle of fairness, the defendant should not bear too much economic loss that has not been caused.

The court held that the two parties agreed that the defendant should pay the plaintiff 1.4 million yuan in compensation, and the defendant should pay the amount according to the agreed time limit. Now the defendant still owes the plaintiff 618,000 yuan in compensation, and should pay the amount in time and bear the liability for breach of contract. In the end, the court ruled that Dr. Pox should pay Jay Chou 618,000 yuan in compensation and more than 10,000 yuan in liquidated damages for overdue payment.

The case trial process shows that in April this year, Dr. Pox Company was enforced for more than 640,000 yuan due to the case, and was later restricted from consumption. The case was listed as the final case in May this year.