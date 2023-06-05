Draghi: “Conferences abroad”. Lagarde wants a woman instead of Panetta

ECB, Italy’s two strong candidates to replace Panetta

Mario Draghi he decided, no Italy in his near future. The former prime minister, who spoke in two significant events such as those of the final considerations of Governor outgoing Bank of Italy Visco and that of the reception for the Republic Day at Quirinalhe let slip a sentence about his future. “I will be around a bit – Draghi told Milan and Finance – for some conferences abroad without making public releases in Italy”, but did not want to provide further details on the matter. His name is now starting to circulate for the prestigious role of president of the World Bankwhose name must be indicated by Joe Biden.

The former premier – continues Milano Finanza – did not want to comment on the race for the seat of governor for the Bank of Italywhere the super favorite to succeed Visco is Fabio Panetta, member of the board of the ECB. In case of appointment of Panetta, the president Lagarde would already have clear ideas on how to replace it. The number one of Eurotower would like a woman in his place. Italy could advance two important nominations in that case, it’s about Concetta Brescia Morraprofessor of Banking Law at the University of Sannio in Benevento ed Elena Carlettiamong other things also research professor at the Federal Bank.

