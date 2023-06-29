Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image immediately goes viral on social media

Mario Draghi has lunch at the airport

The image recalls the one that showed the former secretary of the Pd Pierluigi Bersani sitting at a table in a Roman club

Former Prime Minister and former number one of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi was photographed (secretly) in the airport of Rome Fiumicino while he was having lunch, alone, sitting at a table in the departures area of ​​the Roman airport. Not exactly a cheerful and opulent image. The website www.lastampa.it reports it.

And lunch “frugal”, defined it on social media by some journalists who relaunched the photo, which soon bounced around. The image brings to mind another famous photograph from a few years ago, the one that showed the former secretary of the Democratic Party Pierluigi Bersani sitting at a table in a Roman club, alone just like Draghi, but with a medium beer and a notebook.

