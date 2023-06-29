Home » Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image immediately goes viral on social media
Business

Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image immediately goes viral on social media

by admin
Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image immediately goes viral on social media

Mario Draghi has lunch at the airport

The image recalls the one that showed the former secretary of the Pd Pierluigi Bersani sitting at a table in a Roman club

Former Prime Minister and former number one of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi was photographed (secretly) in the airport of Rome Fiumicino while he was having lunch, alone, sitting at a table in the departures area of ​​the Roman airport. Not exactly a cheerful and opulent image. The website www.lastampa.it reports it.

And lunch “frugal”, defined it on social media by some journalists who relaunched the photo, which soon bounced around. The image brings to mind another famous photograph from a few years ago, the one that showed the former secretary of the Democratic Party Pierluigi Bersani sitting at a table in a Roman club, alone just like Draghi, but with a medium beer and a notebook.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Huawei tracks booth visitors without their consent

You may also like

Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new...

USA: pending home sales down in May

Germany, the acceleration of inflation strengthens the tightening...

Preparing for the peak summer tourism season, Sun...

Electric cars, from Free2Move Charge an ecosystem for...

Electric cars, sales boom in May in Europe....

US GDP grows by 2% in the first...

Liu Jizhen, academician of the Chinese Academy of...

Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari stands out in Europe....

If Ireland leads the way to the future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy