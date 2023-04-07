“Draghi has sold off Italian silverware”

“During the 1990s Draghi sold off our country’s silverware”. Domenico De Masi, guest of Peter Gomez’s Confession, traces the history of Iri, the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

From a historical point of view, according to De Masi and as reported by Dagospia, “IRI was an economic blasphemy. Not only were many companies state-owned, not only 80% of the banks were state-owned, but there was the largest communist party in the West. Therefore, Italy was a heresy, not only in Europe, but throughout the West”.

And what happened then? Here the sociologist places the former prime minister Mario Draghi. “A young economist was sent, a very brilliant Italian, who had studied at MIT, had specialized there, the flower of neoliberalism. – explained De Masi – He was sent there from 1991 to 2001.

For ten years he was the secretary general of the Treasury, then chairman of the privatization commission. On June 2, 1992, Queen Elizabeth’s Britannia arrived in Civitavecchia with the flower of world financiers on it. – continued the scholar – Our young secretary general of the Treasury got on the yacht, made a beautiful speech in which he said in summary: ‘You have the silverware of our country at your disposal. Take advantage of it’.

The cunning of this young man, whom I admire precisely for his almost Luciferian astutenessis that he had four leftist governments do the most right-wing thing, ie privatizations: the Amato government, two D’Alema governments, one Prodi government”, concluded De Masi.

