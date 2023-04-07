Home Business “Draghi has a Luciferian cunning”. De Masi’s ‘bomb’
Business

“Draghi has a Luciferian cunning”. De Masi’s ‘bomb’

by admin
“Draghi has a Luciferian cunning”. De Masi’s ‘bomb’

Italian premier Mario Draghi at the 57th Annual Award Dinner of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation

“Draghi has sold off Italian silverware”

“During the 1990s Draghi sold off our country’s silverware”. Domenico De Masi, guest of Peter Gomez’s Confession, traces the history of Iri, the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

From a historical point of view, according to De Masi and as reported by Dagospia, “IRI was an economic blasphemy. Not only were many companies state-owned, not only 80% of the banks were state-owned, but there was the largest communist party in the West. Therefore, Italy was a heresy, not only in Europe, but throughout the West”.

And what happened then? Here the sociologist places the former prime minister Mario Draghi. “A young economist was sent, a very brilliant Italian, who had studied at MIT, had specialized there, the flower of neoliberalism. – explained De Masi – He was sent there from 1991 to 2001.

For ten years he was the secretary general of the Treasury, then chairman of the privatization commission. On June 2, 1992, Queen Elizabeth’s Britannia arrived in Civitavecchia with the flower of world financiers on it. – continued the scholar – Our young secretary general of the Treasury got on the yacht, made a beautiful speech in which he said in summary: ‘You have the silverware of our country at your disposal. Take advantage of it’.

The cunning of this young man, whom I admire precisely for his almost Luciferian astutenessis that he had four leftist governments do the most right-wing thing, ie privatizations: the Amato government, two D’Alema governments, one Prodi government”, concluded De Masi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Heat pumps in old buildings: can that work...

Milan-Leao renewal: bomb from Portugal (with assist from...

Credit Suisse apologizes to UBS for bankruptcy: integrating...

Duel of the money giants – Which world...

Oil up on OPEC+ cuts and declining US...

“Target achieved”: ZENNER gas meters receive DVGW approval

CDM, ok to recruitment in the PA and...

U.S. jobless claims top 200,000 for ninth straight...

The debts of developing countries are exploding –...

Gender dispute in schools: Berlin father goes to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy