“Thanks Mario, long live Draghi”.

These are the words with which the public welcomed the Prime Minister Mario Draghi upon his arrival at the meeting of Communion and Liberation in Rimini. From gas supplies to the PNRR passing through the Italian public accounts: in his speech, the outgoing premier addressed various topics that are extremely important for the country but also for Europe in this moment so delicate from a geopolitical and economic point of view .

Mario Draghi specifically addressed young people, “Butter young you are the hope of politics “said the premier opening his speech.

“Even today we are in an extremely complex moment for Italy and the EU, with the geopolitical situation in rapid transformation with the return of the war and tensions over Taiwan. The economic situation is marked by profound uncertainty “and inflation” weighs heavily on the budgets of families and businesses “Draghi said, inviting all to go and vote on 25 September in the next political elections.

And it launches a positive message for the future: “I am convinced that the next government, whatever its political color, will be able to overcome those difficulties that seem insurmountable today – as we overcame them last year. Italy will make it, this time too “

There was also a mention of the importance of European and international institutions, but above all of Italy’s role in the latter.

“Internal credibility must go hand in hand with international credibility. Italy is a country founder of the EUprotagonist of G7 and of Nato“. “Protectionism and isolationism do not coincide with our national interest “, said Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the Meeting at the Rimini Meeting.

Draghi, Italy completely independent from Russian gas since autumn 2024

The former ECB number one focused on the issue of expensive energy. The Prime Minister expressed a certain optimism regarding the gas situation in Italy, underlining the country’s lesser dependence on Russian imports and the filling of the stocks which reached 80%.

Imports of Russian gas are “Increasingly less significant and their possible interruption would have a lesser impact, stocks are now at 80% in line with the achievement of 90% by October”. With the new “Italy will be able to be completely independent from Russian gas from autumn 2024. It is a fundamental objective for national security ”.

The costs of gas, the premier stressed, “They have reached unsustainable levels” con “Peaks” more “than 10 times” respect to “historical value.

“We have pushed hard at EU level for a maximum gas price cap. Some countries continue to oppose because they fear supply blocks. But the “limits of this position” are evident: the EU finds itself with uncertain supplies and increased costs. The next European council will be presented with a proposal by the commission “, Draghi recalled again.

“Unlike other European countries, – noted – Russian gas supplies to Italy are less and less significant, and their possible interruption would have less impact than it would have had in the past. The filling level of the storage has now reached l’80%in line with the goal of achieving the 90% by October. The government has prepared the necessary gas saving plans, with increasing intensity depending on the quantity of gas that could possibly be missing.

Economic growth and employment at pre-pandemic levels

The outgoing premier underlined the results achieved from the point of view of economic growth and employment during the current executive. Despite the difficulties linked first to the pandemic and now to the war in Ukraine, Italy is growing more than Germany and France and the euro area as a whole.

“Gross domestic product increased by 6.6% last year and the growth gained for this year is already 3,4%. We have returned to the levels of GDP we recorded before the pandemic in advance of the estimates of the European Commission. According to the International Monetary Fund, we will grow more than France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole. The employment rate has also grown and has reached its highest levels since 1977, which is the beginning of the time series. In June of this year there were 900 thousand more employees than in February 2021, of which almost 40% with permanent contracts. However, the Italian labor market continues to be characterized by low wages and widespread precariousness, especially among young people. “

Furthermore, the premier stressed, “Never in the last twenty years in Italy had the exit from a recession been accompanied by a significant reduction in the debt / GDP ratio.

And if it is true that inflation contributes to the reduction of the debt / GDP ratio, it is not sufficient to explain it, since comparisons between Italy and other European countries are also favorable to us.

The debt-to-GDP ratio in France and Germany is expected to be close to the 2020 level at the end of this year, while Italy is falling sharply. “

Pnrr, essential proof of Italy’s credibility.

The premier also touched on the issue of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The disbursement of funds from the NRP “depends on the evaluation that the European Commission makes of the plan and therefore on our ability to implement the policies we have devised within the established time frame. As we have done so far. We have achieved all the objectives set by the first two deadlines and we are working to reach the highest possible number before the change of government “. “The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is essential proof of our credibility. Our European partners have pledged to tax their citizens in the future to allow Italy to recover faster from the pandemic crisis today, to modernize its production structure, “ Draghi also stated.

Photos: published on Palazzo Chigi website_Images made available under license CC-BY-NC-SA 3.0 IT