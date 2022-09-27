ROMA – Nobody closes the door at Palazzo Chigi. The institutional collaboration with the government that will arise from the result of the polls on 25 September is and will be maximum, they assure. Especially on the economic dossiers, now that the budget session opens. But the request made by Guido Crosettoadvisor to the leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni, to “write together” the Dpbil Budget planning documentwhich must be sent to the EU Commission by all countries by 15 Octoberis considered at least ungrammatical from an institutional point of view.