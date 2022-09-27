Home Business Draghi ready to collaborate, but writing the maneuver will be Meloni’s business
Business

Draghi ready to collaborate, but writing the maneuver will be Meloni’s business

by admin
Draghi ready to collaborate, but writing the maneuver will be Meloni’s business

ROMA – Nobody closes the door at Palazzo Chigi. The institutional collaboration with the government that will arise from the result of the polls on 25 September is and will be maximum, they assure. Especially on the economic dossiers, now that the budget session opens. But the request made by Guido Crosettoadvisor to the leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni, to “write together” the Dpbil Budget planning documentwhich must be sent to the EU Commission by all countries by 15 Octoberis considered at least ungrammatical from an institutional point of view.

See also  Leonardo, via the Cig for 2,200 employees in the plants in the South

You may also like

It is suspected that the new Xiaomi Mi...

Gas is sinking its accounts with foreign countries...

The design performance experience has been comprehensively improved,...

Xiaomi Civi 2 Invitations Unboxed: Huge Pink Bow...

Spread Btp-Bund over 250 bp wall, hadn’t happened...

Digital Exhibition, Hangzhou Charting the Future of Trade,...

The stock exchanges today, 27 September. S&P to...

On the 27th, the net purchase of northbound...

Spread soars to the maximum since 2020 with...

The extension of the purchase tax exemption for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy