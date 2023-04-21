Draghi refuses NATO leadership. Italy nominates Admiral Cavo Dragone

Born, Italy’s plan B after Draghi’s no

Mario Draghi was one step away from leading the Natobut the former prime minister finally decided to do not accept. His candidacy would immediately be welcomed at the level internationalbut a not dry from the former ECB. Thus the government – we read in the Repubblica – moved on to piano Band for the prestigious role of head of the Alliance Military Committeethe name of the current was indicated chief of staff of Defense: Joseph Cavo Dragone. “Italy will remain at Ukraine’s side as long as it is needed, obviously hoping that at some point we can reach a negotiating table”. This is what Cavo Dragone hopes for, which in a few months could become the military adviser of the political leader of the Alliance.

The Admiral Cavo Dragone – continues Repubblica – also makes one general reflection on the strategic needs of the Alliance, including a greater focus on the south front: “Il Mediterranean is a strategic region, whose importance it has been increasing even more due to the war in Ukraine, the presence of important energy resources and the growing number of infrastructures, such as gas pipelines and cables for data migration. Then there’s always the danger that if a gap is left, enemies or terrorists will rush to occupy it. Therefore, collaboration between Italia e Usa“. Very hard on Putin: “His goal was to demonstrate, for the second time in a few months later l’Afghanistanthat NATO is not working. He has failed“.

