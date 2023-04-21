Home » Draghi refuses NATO leadership. Italy nominates Admiral Cavo Dragone
Business

Draghi refuses NATO leadership. Italy nominates Admiral Cavo Dragone

by admin
Draghi refuses NATO leadership. Italy nominates Admiral Cavo Dragone

Mario Draghi welcomes Meloni to Palazzo Chigi for the handover

Born, Italy’s plan B after Draghi’s no

Mario Draghi was one step away from leading the Natobut the former prime minister finally decided to do not accept. His candidacy would immediately be welcomed at the level internationalbut a not dry from the former ECB. Thus the government – we read in the Repubblica – moved on to piano Band for the prestigious role of head of the Alliance Military Committeethe name of the current was indicated chief of staff of Defense: Joseph Cavo Dragone. “Italy will remain at Ukraine’s side as long as it is needed, obviously hoping that at some point we can reach a negotiating table”. This is what Cavo Dragone hopes for, which in a few months could become the military adviser of the political leader of the Alliance.

The Admiral Cavo Dragone – continues Repubblica – also makes one general reflection on the strategic needs of the Alliance, including a greater focus on the south front: “Il Mediterranean is a strategic region, whose importance it has been increasing even more due to the war in Ukraine, the presence of important energy resources and the growing number of infrastructures, such as gas pipelines and cables for data migration. Then there’s always the danger that if a gap is left, enemies or terrorists will rush to occupy it. Therefore, collaboration between Italia e Usa“. Very hard on Putin: “His goal was to demonstrate, for the second time in a few months later l’Afghanistanthat NATO is not working. He has failed“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 18 of 04/17/2023 – Constitution of the...

Fortimo lays the foundation stone for a hotel...

ECB, rate hike in March decided by large...

The wave of unemployment in the United States...

“Tasty and racist”: the federal government reprimands Zurich...

Frauenfelder Zur Rose with sales slump in Germany

Revolut, 76% of Italians will choose their holidays...

Spot gold is stronger, and the dollar is...

Lotto on Saturday: Drawing of the lottery numbers...

Juventus and Roma fly to the semifinals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy