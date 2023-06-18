Dragon Boat Festival Zongzi Big Data Release: Meat Zongzi Overwhelms Sweet Zongzi, the Proportion of Meat Zongzi Doubles, and the Growth Significantly in the North

(Original title: Dragon Boat Festival Zongzi Big Data Release: Meat Zongzi Overwhelms Sweet Zongzi The Proportion of Meat Zongzi Doubles in the North and Significantly Increases)

From the Dragon Boat Festival to the fragrance of zongzi, as the absolute top of the Dragon Boat Festival, everything from salty to sweet can be wrapped into zongzi. In recent years, zongzi has been played with many new tricks.

JD Supermarket released insights into the consumption of zongzi during 6.18. According to the data, in addition to traditional candied dates, bean paste and other fillings this year, the proportion of “Southern taste” meat zongzi has increased by 1.2 times, and the sales of meat zongzi in the north have increased significantly.

Through user research, it is found that there are many new tricks on the “How to Eat” this year. Although “steaming and eating” is still the mainstream, accounting for more than 93%, methods such as grilling and frying have become popular.

Internet celebrity flavors such as crayfish and abalone have been accepted by consumers, and the proportion of sales has increased significantly. New filling flavors such as the old Xi’an steamer cake and rice dumpling are also emerging, with an increase of 200%.

In addition, in terms of the search popularity of popular Zongzi products, there is a situation that one brand dominates. The top 5 Zongzi search popularity all come from the Wufangzhai brand. Among them, Fuman Wufang Gift Dumpling 1280g is the most searched.

Beijing takes the lead in the list of cities where Zongzi can be tasted early, and the sales of southern-flavored meat Zongzi have increased significantly in the north

In terms of regions, there are obvious differences in the degree of preference for new flavors of zongzi between different cities. Among them, Beijing is the city that loves new tastes, ranking first in terms of purchases of new-flavored zongzi, followed by Guangzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, and Suzhou in the second to fifth places.

It is noteworthy that due to the changes in taste brought about by eating methods such as roasted and fried rice dumplings, the enthusiasm of northerners for meat dumplings has increased, and the sales of meat dumplings in the north have increased significantly.

This year, Zongzi in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province is very popular. Only JD 618’s sales in the first week increased by 116% month-on-month. Whether it is traditional meat stuffing, red dates stuffing, red bean paste stuffing, egg yolk stuffing, or chestnut stuffing, Jiaxing Zongzi has thousands of styles to satisfy your stomach.

Where do people buy the most Jiaxing rice dumplings? In addition to Shanghai and Beijing, consumers in Xianyang are also on the list.

From the perspective of tier-one cities, the first- and second-tier cities pay more attention to the health of zongzi, and the sales of zongzi with low sugar, low oil, and low calorie accounted for more than 70%. Consumers in fifth- and sixth-tier cities are more inclined to pursue new trends, and new flavors and online celebrity-flavored rice dumplings are popular.

Young people are the absolute main force of new flavors, over 60%over 35 years oldConsumers buy meat dumplings

Through more than a thousand consumer questionnaires, it is found that from the perspective of the proportion of different genders in the new flavors of rice dumplings, male consumers are more interested in the “realness” of rice dumplings. 70%; female consumers pay more attention to the “appearance” of zongzi, preferring to buy ah wu xiaoxian zongzi, fried braised pork belly zongzi, and purple glutinous chestnut zongzi. Women’s purchases of such high-value zongzi account for 80% .

In terms of age, consumers aged 26-35 accounted for 60% of sales of new-flavored zongzi, making them the “early adopters” of zongzi. Among the consumers, consumers over 35 years old bought the most big meat dumplings, accounting for 60% of sales.

From white zongzi to new products, from steaming to frying, the ever-increasing eating methods and tastes of zongzi reflect people’s diversified needs. The fragrance of zongzi is also a taste of happiness that people cherish more and more.

