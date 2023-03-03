Born, Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate expires in September

“I would like to add that I have seen so many politicians applying to me for so many positions around the world, showing extraordinary promptness. But if by chance I decide to work a job I will find it on my own”. It was February 11, 2022, at a press conference at Palazzo Chigi when Mario Draghi, Prime Minister, pronounced these lapidary and precise words. And in fact, more than a year later, he (almost) found a prestigious job.

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, SuperMario would be in pole position to occupy the position of NATO secretary general. The mandate of the Norwegian of Oslo Jens Stoltenbergalready extended last year given the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expires without delay in September 2023. For the former premier there would be the fundamental and indispensable green light from the president of the United States Joe Biden who considers him a faithful ally, prepared, balanced and firmly tied to the West.

The personal relationship was also consolidated during Draghi’s stay at Palazzo Chigi and the various meetings with the tenant of the White House. There would also be the OK from the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Then we need the big European countries. For the United Kingdom, well-informed sources explain, “no problem” and in London Draghi is considered an authoritative candidate to lead NATO.

Then there are France and Germany. Since on 31 October 2024, a few months after the European elections which will probably upset the political framework of the EU, the mandate of the German Ursula von der LeyenEmmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz want to prevent Draghi, after leading the Bce with various clashes and controversies with Berlin, goes to the top of the EU executive as president of the EU Commission. Therefore, it is better to favor and not oppose his probable appointment as secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance.

Obviously from the premier Giorgia Meloni, sources from the Brothers of Italy explain, there is total support. “It would be an honor for Italy and Draghi would have the full support of the Italian government,” underlined by the Brothers of Italy, the majority shareholder in the government and party of the Prime Minister. There is no certainty yet but at the moment they give for “very likely” Draghi successor of Stoltenberg, also for his firm determination but also the capacity for dialogue and discussion necessary in this difficult and complex international phase and not only for the war between Moscow and Kiev.

In reality, sources from Draghi’s entourage let Affaritaliani.it know that the president is not interested in any position in NATO or in Europe.

THE VIDEO WITH MARIO DRAGHI’S WORDS OF 11 FEBRUARY 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

