Dream Cruise Ends in Nightmare: Passengers Stranded After Company Admits it Doesn’t Have a Ship

Passengers Left Stranded as Three-Year Cruise Around the World Is Abruptly Canceled

Miami – ‘The trip of a lifetime’ planned by those who paid for a cabin on a three-year cruise around the world has ended abruptly, after the company, Miray Cruises, acknowledged that it does not have a ship and canceled the departure, a sector media reported this Sunday.

Life at Sea, a new brand from the Miray Cruises group, promised the experience of a lifetime on a cruise that was to set sail from Istanbul (Turkey) on November 1, but the departure date was postponed until the 11th of this month, a postponement that could not be met either.

The last date set for departure was November 30, from Amsterdam (Netherlands), but, less than two weeks before departure, the company informed passengers that the cruise had been cancelled.

“Miray Cruises has officially canceled the three-year ‘Life at Sea’ world cruise,” Cruise Industry News magazine noted today, noting that the ship committed to Life at Sea, the former ‘AIDAaura,’ was apparently sold in November to another company, Celestyal Cruises.

Several passengers who booked some of the 111 cabins sold are still in Istanbul, having arrived there before the original departure date.

And others say they have nowhere to return, since “they sold or rented their homes before the trip around the world, in addition to getting rid of their possessions,” reported the CNN television channel.

The vast majority of travelers not only spent tens of thousands of dollars to realize their lifelong dream, but now face a several-month wait to get their money back.

The company indicated, according to the aforementioned media, that it will pay the payments in monthly installments, starting in mid-December. It has also offered to take care of accommodation until December 1, as well as flights home for anyone now stranded in Istanbul, but “some say they have no homes to return to.”

‘Life at Sea’ CEO Kendra Holmes resigned from the company in November and recorded a video for passengers in which she admitted that the cruise was not going to sail, according to CNN.

Last March, when this long-duration cruise proposal was launched, “reservations got off to a spectacular start, with more than 1,300 requests in the first 24 hours,” said Mikael Petterson, managing director of the new company and of which They broke up last May.

‘Life at Sea’ promised a journey of 130,000 nautical miles, equivalent to 240,000 kilometers, on a journey that included 140 countries and 7 continents, with stops at 382 ports and access to 13 places declared wonders of the world.

Barcelona, ​​Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Antarctica and Seoul were some of the places he would visit.

The Life at Sea website is still operational, with the possibility of cabin reservation open and the counter active with the countdown to the cruise departure on November 30.

Thus, a cabin on deck 6 costs $81,639 per person per year, with a reservation deposit of $124,908.

Some passengers expressed to CNN their “surprise and dismay at the cancellation” of the cruise, as they had even sold their homes or closed businesses to embark on this adventure.

Passengers were promised meals, entertainment and recreational activities, as well as “connectivity” and the amenities and functionality to be able to work on board.

The ship included a 24-hour on-call hospital with free doctor visits, learning and enrichment classes, and the opportunity to make a positive impact through volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

