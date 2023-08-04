Dress code in the House: dispute over sneakers. Pomicino: “Worse than Cicciolina”

Pass the dress code (soft) in the Chamber, protest Pd and M5s

A tie and a pair of sneakers can inflame the political debate (almost) like the minimum wage or basic income. It happened yesterday in the Montecitorio Hall where an agenda presented by the Brothers of Italy – first signatory Salvatore Caiata – was examined to introduce a dress code in the Chamber.

The text received the approval of the Assembly after being softened. No references – in the redrafted version – in fact, to the “indistinct prohibition for any parliamentarian, collaborator, employee or visitor to use trainers whenever they access the premises of the Chamber” or “the obligation for male deputies, collaborators, employees and visitors to wear always the tie” as it was written in the first version.

The soft text (the agenda presented by Martina Semenzato of Noi Moderati was also merged) was approved with 181 votes in favor and 100 against and commits the Chamber “to evaluate the advisability of introducing specific provisions aimed at providing for the clothing of deputies, employees and all other visitors to the offices of the Chamber is in line with the requirements of respect for the dignity and decorum of the Institution”. Against the ‘tight’ (albeit attenuated) Pd, M5s and Avs.

So no mention of ties or sneakers which, at least for the moment, have left the debate but are (perhaps) ready to re-enter it when the concept of decorum is defined. And it is precisely on this issue that spirits have warmed up with a mix of topics between clothing and the current political agenda. The prince lunge is branded 5 Stars which returns to the citizen’s income suspended by the government. “If decorum – thunders in the Chamber Riccardo Ricciardi, M5s vice president – is putting on a tie and not being afraid to take away the income of 169,000 families with a text message, I think we are out of this world. If in a suit and tie you manage to spit on institutions like you do then you can come in a tuxedo but you will never buy decorum because decorum is in form and substance”.

The leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber Filiberto Zaratti, claims: “They all dress appropriately. We have a habit of self-whipping. I don’t want the concept that deputies dress badly to go into vogue, I don’t think so”.

Evening dresses and arms in the wind. Colorful ties or knotless collars. Loafers or sneakers. Colors ranging from candy pink to classic dark brown: in Transatlantico ‘fashion’ dominates the party flags. But in the Chamber the alignments are well defined. The deputy of the League Simonetta Matone calls for a tightening on the wardrobe also for women in Montecitorio. “Respect for those who elected us – he says announcing his yes to the agenda of the Brothers of Italy – also passes through clothing which is like a code of conduct. I find it disrespectful that one comes here in beachwear or sportswear with trainers. We’re not jogging.”

Pomicino: “In the classroom, dress like a curve”

Comment on the news Paolo Cirino Pomicino in an interview with La Stampa: “The creative capacity of the parliamentarian is also linked to decorum. The slow sloppiness in the clothes of the parliamentarians corresponded to an unimaginable legislative sloppiness. After the descent, the degradation can only go up”.

Pomicino increases the dose: “Sometimes it seems that parliament is a block of flats or a stadium with a south curve and a north curve“. And again: “In my time it would never have been necessary to request provisions. Everyone wore a tie and the right attire. The exceptions only confirmed the rule”. Among these exceptions, “the radicals” who “were sloppy in the way they dressed but had ideas. They brought Cicciolina to Parliament that obviously she had a sui generis way of dressing compared to the other women in the institutions”.

Subscribe to the newsletter