$400 million contract

Saipem was awarded by the Joint Venture Eni Côte d’Ivoire Ltd. and Petroci a drilling contract off the Ivory Coast of worth $400 million. This value – explains a note – is to be considered gross of the leasing costs of the Deep Value Driller naval vessel which will be used for the operations. The contract involves the use of the seventh generation drilling vessel Deep Value Driller, one of the most modern in the world, for which Saipem has entered into a charter agreement with the company Deep Value Driller.

Fleet competitiveness

Saipem thus strengthens the competitiveness of its fleet by leveraging its consolidated expertise in the selection and management of technologically advanced vessels. The acquisition of this contract represents an important consolidation of Saipem’s presence in the Ivory Coast, a strategic area where the company is currently carrying out the project for the development of the Baleine oil and gas field. This field was recently discovered thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.

It should be remembered that a few hours ago the group controlled by Eni and Cdp disclosed the balance sheet data. Saipem closed 2022 with revenues of 9.98 billion euros, up 53% on the previous year and with a loss of 209 million euros, compared to a liability of 2.406 billion charged in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was €595 million, compared to a negative €1.274 billion in 2021.