Driver Flees Scene After Causing Multiple Vehicle Collision in Juarez City

Driver Abandons Truck After Causing Multiple Collisions in Juarez City

Juarez City – A driver in Juarez City has abandoned his pick-up truck after causing damage to three other vehicles in a collision last night, believed to be due to speeding. The incident took place around 11:00 p.m. on Teófilo Borunda Ortíz boulevard and De los Olivos street, and was attended by unit 1027 of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The driver responsible for the accident was operating a 1998 Ford F150 truck, which collided with a red 2016 Hyundai Tucson truck driven by Selene María AM. In addition, a white 2015 BMW X3 vehicle, owned by Mónica Aidé CP, and another Volkswagen also suffered damage in the accident.

Eyewitnesses and the affected individuals stated that the truck driver fled the scene after realizing the extent of the damage caused by the collision. Authorities were unable to make an arrest at the time; however, they have access to the vehicle’s license plate information and will take appropriate legal action against the driver.

The CGSV is urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the driver to come forward and assist with the investigation. The safety officer emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for their reckless actions on the road, as such incidents endanger the lives of other commuters.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and obey traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The authorities are actively working towards ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on the roads.