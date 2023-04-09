The trucks are still rushing from hall to hall on the MAN site in Nuremberg with roaring engines. However, that will soon change. Or at least sound different: It should be quieter. By 2030, MAN has set itself the goal of converting 50 percent of its fleet to alternative drives, i.e. to batteries or hydrogen-based drives. An ambitious goal, as Frederik Zohm, Head of Research and Development at MAN knows: “And because we need so many hands, we founded the Future Driveline campus.”

E-truck from 2024: A milestone for decarbonization

A merger between the Technical University Georg Simon Ohm (THN), the Friedrich Alexander University (FAU) Erlangen-Nuremberg and MAN Truck & Bus SE is intended to accelerate the path to CO2-free drives. MAN will be bringing the e-truck onto the roads as early as 2024. The engine plant already has two sustainable vehicle concepts in series production, a small electric truck and an electric bus. Commercial vehicles, which have so far caused a particularly high proportion of CO2 emissions: “In this respect, it is extremely important that we transform here quickly and really decarbonize traffic,” says Zohm, board member for development.

A lack of infrastructure makes industrial change more difficult

MAN CEO Alexander Vlaskamp calculated that there should be 40,000 e-trucks by 2030 at the opening of the new campus. “We have to speed things up, that’s urgently needed,” says Vlaskamp, ​​but adds: “What we also need is political support.” The main focus is on the charging station infrastructure, faster approvals, but also the procurement of green energy. If politicians do not create the right framework conditions, the investments made by industry in future-proof drives cannot be worthwhile.

Students are researching the service life and ranges of the drives

One hall door further on in the new MAN campus, the future of climate-friendly drives awaits the guests at the opening ceremony: the THN students show and explain their research projects. The students evaluate the data from the batteries and fuel cells on five test benches. The goal: more service life and longer ranges.

The research assistant Bastian Werner has set up two fuel cells in front of him. For him, the new campus offers an exciting combination: “For me, the attraction is to bridge the gap between energy technology and vehicle technology.” The fuel cells that Werner is researching will later produce electricity, which in turn drives the engine. “We can show that it really is a good alternative for the future and also a safe alternative,” says Bastian Werner.

Nuremberg as a competence center for alternative drives

Optimism, which is also shown by Development Board Member Zohm: he is now hoping above all for improvements in MAN products from the cooperation project: “For example in battery technology, that we have independent solutions that can make batteries lighter, but also in hydrogen, in the cooling capacity regulation.” So there is still a lot of (research) work to be done on alternative drives for commercial vehicles. Nuremberg should play a key role as a competence center. In addition to the practical research at the THN, the FAU will also conduct basic research in the modern laboratories.