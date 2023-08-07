Home » Driving Factors Behind the Soaring SHIB Price: Binance Approval and Metaverse Launch
Driving Factors Behind the Soaring SHIB Price: Binance Approval and Metaverse Launch

Shiba INU (SHIB) has experienced a significant surge in price over the past 24 hours, with a 14.4% increase to $0.00000991. This sudden rise in the value of SHIB can be attributed to several key factors that are driving its price.

One notable breakthrough for SHIB is its new position as the number one cryptocurrency on LunarCrush, a platform that ranks digital currencies based on their popularity on social media. This achievement signifies the growing interest and support for SHIB among investors and enthusiasts.

Another driving force behind the recent price increase is the approval of Shiba INU as collateral for lending by Binance. Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has recognized the potential of SHIB and has included it as an eligible asset for lending. This announcement has undoubtedly boosted investor confidence and attracted more attention to SHIB.

Anticipation is also building around the upcoming launch of the Shiba INU Metaverse. The project’s consultant, Marcie Jastrow, has revealed that the launch is scheduled to take place in just two weeks. The Metaverse is expected to offer unique features and experiences for SHIB holders, and the community is eagerly awaiting its release. The recent preview of the WAGMI Temple Metaverse hub has already generated significant interest, and the unveiling of other hubs is expected in the coming months.

The combination of all these factors, including the market advance, Binance approval, and the upcoming Metaverse launch, has contributed to the recent surge in the price of Shiba INU. Investors and enthusiasts of SHIB have much to look forward to in the near future, with exciting developments on the horizon.

For more detailed information about the Shiba INU Metaverse launch, interested individuals can refer to the report published on CryptoTrend.

Overall, Shiba INU’s recent price increase and its growing popularity indicate a promising outlook for the digital currency. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, SHIB remains a fascinating asset to watch.

