Driving High-Quality Development: The Integrated Development of the Four Chains in Pinghu’s New Energy Vehicle Industry

Pinghu, a city known for its thriving automotive industry, is driving high-quality development through the integrated development of the “four chains” – the industrial chain, innovation chain, capital chain, and talent chain in the new energy vehicle industry. At the “Four Chains” Matchmaking Meeting of Jiaxing’s New Energy Automobile Industry, held in Pinghu, many automobile-related companies seized new development opportunities.

During the matchmaking meeting, several companies in Pinghu signed contracts with the Pinghu Research Institute of Zhejiang University of Technology for collaboration. One such company is Ai Hua (Zhejiang) New Xu Ping Materials Co., Ltd., which produces damping, shock-absorbing, and noise-reducing equipment. By partnering with the Zhejiang University of Technology Research Institute, they aim to resolve product development challenges and meet the needs of new product development. This collaboration will enhance the efficiency of product development, leading to high-quality development for the company.

Pinghu has solidified its position as a national excellent automobile and parts manufacturing base and one of the largest new energy vehicle electric drive production bases in the country. The city boasts over 40 automotive electronics-related enterprises, contributing nearly 40% of the overall scale of the automotive industry. With an annual output value of nearly 15 billion yuan, Pinghu’s automotive electronics industry leads in Jiaxing and the province.

Pinghu’s commitment to the development of the automotive electronics industry is evident in its policies and infrastructure. The city’s policies prioritize the quality improvement and innovation of automotive electronic products. Additionally, Pinghu has established high-standard technology research and development and innovation service platforms like Changjiang Triangle Branch and Qingyan New Energy Vehicle Testing Center. The upcoming Great Wall Motor Yangtze River Delta R&D Center will further empower automotive electronics companies in East China.

Numerous high-quality enterprises have been attracted to settle in Pinghu due to its favorable business environment and a comprehensive automotive electronics industry system. Zhejiang Fangfang Industrial Co., Ltd., which produces passenger car steering wheel series and new energy vehicle interiors, has witnessed Pinghu’s automotive electronics industry’s growth. With a provincial-level automotive interior research center, the company has found good partners in the upstream and downstream industries of Pinghu.

To promote the development of the automotive electronics industry, Pinghu has organized various activities such as the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Automotive Electronics Industry Summit and the Automotive Industry Night Salon. These events have provided a platform for industry professionals to connect and collaborate. In the future, Pinghu aims to build a strong business environment and comprehensive platform for corporate services, talent recruitment, and financial support. By fostering cooperation and progress, Pinghu aims to further enhance the development of its automotive electronics industry.

