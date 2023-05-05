Driving lesson in Draghi. Lombardy launches green car incentives

They return car incentives in Lombardy

The regional council has in fact decided the allocation of 12 million euros to be allocated to all motorists residing in the region who want to change their car to a less polluting model. The funds will be available for the purchase of petrol, diesel, natural gas, hybrid or electric cars and go from 1,000 to 4,000 euros according to the emission ranges.

Discounts apply to all new cars (category M1) with low environmental impact, newly registered or already registered after 1 January 2022. Therefore, endodermic vehicles also benefit from the bonuses petrol and diesel new generation. Anyone who decides to buy a pure electric car or a hydrogen car is not bound by scrapping.

The tender will be published by August 2023

To benefit from it you will need to connect to the bandionline section on the Lombardy Region website. The assignment of the contribution will take into account the chronological order of the presentation of the application. It is aimed at vehicles to be registered or registered after January 1, 2022. A retroactivity that goes to the beginning of last year therefore, with the risk that the funds available will run out in a very short time.

Cars that are included in the regional incentive must have the basic purchase price (list price of the base model), net of any optional equipment of the vehicle to be incentivized, which does not exceed 35 thousand euros for the range 61-120 g/km of CO2; 45 thousand euros for the range 0-60 g/km of CO2. The purchase must be made through vendors/dealers of vehicles authorized by the Lombardy Region, which they anticipate in the sale phase the regional contribution to the beneficiary citizen.

“The incentives for the purchase of ecological vehicles are one of the interventions we are carrying out to improve the air quality of our region – he commented the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana– in this way, we meet the needs of many citizens, allowing them to be able to replace old and very old generation cars”.

Lombardy model for the government

The incentive system in Lombardy is different from the one launched by the Draghi government which turned out to be a flop from many points of view. The clear separation decided by the previous government between funds relating to diesel and petrol and those for electric has in fact left in state coffers half of the funds allocated, almost all referable to electrified vehicles, while the demand for the endothermic cars sold out almost immediately.

A situation that prompted the ministers Urso and Pichetto Fratin to announce the intention to divert the unused funds for the electric in favor of the endothermic. While we wait for the government’s announcement to be translated into practical action, the Lombard tender arrives which it can act as forerunner to a future state eco-bonus for 2024.

Single fund for electric, diesel and petrol

The Pirellone, in fact, while linking the consistency of the incentive to lower emissions, puts the funding for electric, diesel and petrol cars thus avoiding a “sold out” in endothermic models and an unfulfilled electric one. On the other hand, the objective of the bonuses, state or regional, is to rejuvenate a vehicle fleet which in Italy is the oldest in Europe (average life of vehicles is 12 years). In this sense it is certainly better to favor the scrapping of old and polluting vehicles, replaced by new generation diesel and petrol cars, rather than concentrating funds on an electric one that no one wants.

It can be seen that the electric car in Italy is not very successful (apart from the bonus flop) more generally from sales data: the registrations for the first quarter of the year have seen the lion’s share still at petrol cars with all-electric ones staying on decimal percentages.

A scarce demand, that of plug-in cars, linked first of all to Frprice of the cars (on average the cost is 30% more than the same traditional model) but also from lack of a capillary network of charging points fast, given that the existing control units in the Peninsula are mostly located in the North and in the big cities. Faced with a green car “only for the rich” and the desert of refills, there is no incentive (or dikat of Brussels) that holds.