Driving the new BMW Gs 1300: here’s how it changes compared to the 1250

Little to say about the brakes, or rather about the “Bmw Motorrad Full integral Abs Pro”. The Brembo calipers do their job very well and the safety guaranteed by the electronics and the inertial platform of the Munich company remains, which saved us on a couple of occasions between wet leaves on the asphalt and a cat that decided to test fate crossing suddenly as only felines can do.

The Metzeler Tourance Next 2 responded very well in the unchanged sizes 120/70 R19 at the front and 170/60 R17 at the rear.

At BMW they ensure that the aerodynamic coverage is improved; we did not notice any substantial differences (except perhaps for some less turbulence on the helmet), provided however that the motorbike is equipped with the two deflectors mounted on the sides of the headlight which integrate the protection of the windshield. But on this aspect a “supplementary investigation” will be needed on the motorway and with longer and faster journeys.

Offroad (light) even for the less experienced

We also faced a few kilometers of dirt road and tried the different settings levels in the Enduro (standard) and Enduro Pro driving modes. The test was carried out on a not very difficult stretch, but enough to be able to say that those who want to use the Gs for traveling you can easily consider unpaved roads even if you are not familiar with off-road driving. However, the softer response of the engine and the greater agility and lightness seem to help tackle this type of route with greater serenity.

Among the four starting versions proposed, the Trophy (in metallic Racingblue with black spoked wheels) is the one most suited to offroad. There are features such as the position of the rear brake pedal that can be easily modified to adapt to standing riding. And you can also opt for springs with 20 mm more travel and an ad hoc sports suspension (not only for the Trophy but incompatible with the adaptive height control).

Tourism is his profession

In addition to the basic Lightwhite solid color version, the other two starting configurations are more suited to tourist use. The TripleBlack includes the most comfortable rear seat for the passenger, electric windshield adjustment and central stand. The Option 719 Tramuntana variant combines gold cross-spoke wheels with a paint finish in Aurelius Green metallic and special parts made of milled aluminum.

Speaking of travel: the more aggressive spirit of the bike somewhat distances the idea that the Gs driven in a peaceful manner transforms into a sort of armchair for looking at the view. Further tests will be needed on long journeys with the passenger (which seems to have a little less space) and perhaps on the motorway for a satisfactory response on this aspect. And also in relation to the testing of the functionality of the radar systems, which are certainly more oriented towards a “relaxed” driving style.

The set of suitcases and top cases (not mounted on the bikes tested) has also been completely redesigned: the shapes are now rounded and above all there is an electrically powered connection that allows internal lighting, the presence of a USB port and the central locking. The name Vario has not changed because the possibility of easily changing its capacity remains (and now not only on two positions, but continuously).

Price and (even more) packages

A “sore point” of the Gs has always been the price, but for what the bike offers it now seems more in line with that of the competition than in the past, provided you make careful choices on the options necessary for your needs.

The price list starts at 20,850 euros, but 850 euros must immediately be added if you want the Triple Black version or the Trophy (and 2,800 for the Tramuntana). However, it should be considered that with 500 euros more than the starting price of the 1250 (which, however, at launch in 2018 still cost 3 thousand euros less) you have as standard: heated grips, keyless ride, Rdc (tire pressure monitoring); Msr (dynamic engine brake control); Full integral Abs Pro; cruise control; lithium battery; hand protectors with integrated direction indicators.

Then there are the usual packages (sold in bulk on most GS) which increase the cost quite a bit if you want to fully enjoy the innovations described above. The Comfort package costs 500 euros (the one already practically included in the Triple Black). The Touring package is necessary if you want to fit side bags and top cases (obviously to be purchased separately) and costs 750 euros. How can we do without all the innovations offered by the radars contained in the Innovation package (1,150 euros) and those of the Dynamic package (new Dsa suspension, quick shifter and Pro driving mode) at 1,650 euros. Finally, the Enduro package costs 650 euros and includes protection bars for the cylinders. And then, if desired, there is the possibility of choosing between a long series of options such as additional spotlights or the Akrapovic silencer.

