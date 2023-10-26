Driving Toward the Future: Promoting Industrial Upgrading and Smart Car Development

New Paths to Promote Industrial Upgrading and Smart Car Development

The global automobile industry is currently undergoing a major transformation, with a strong focus on electrification and the development of intelligent vehicles. As the world reaches the peak of electrification, the integration of intelligence into cars has become a key strategic direction for the transformation and upgrading of the industry. In order to promote the development of intelligent connected vehicles, China has achieved significant progress in terms of industrial scale, breakthroughs in key technologies, and expansion of road testing and demonstration applications.

According to experts, by 2022, China‘s sales of new intelligent connected passenger cars equipped with assisted autonomous driving systems are expected to reach 7 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 45.6%. The market penetration rate is projected to increase to 34.9%. In the first half of this year, the market penetration rate already reached 42.4%, a substantial increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in market penetration reflects the increasing demand for smart vehicles among consumers.

In terms of key technologies, the automotive industry has made significant breakthroughs. The implementation of new generation electronic and electrical architecture, automotive operating systems, and high-power computing chips has paved the way for the integration of intelligent features in vehicles. The development of cross-domain integration domain controller technology has also achieved breakthroughs, enabling advanced features such as enhanced combined driving assistance. Furthermore, many car companies are gearing up to mass produce L3 vehicles, indicating a significant step forward in the field of intelligent connected vehicles.

China has also been steadily expanding its road testing and demonstration applications. The country has built 17 national-level test demonstration zones, 7 national-level Internet of Vehicles pilot zones, and 16 pilot cities for the coordinated development of smart city infrastructure and intelligent connected vehicles. These initiatives have provided a conducive environment for the development and testing of smart cars, further advancing the technological capabilities and applications of intelligent connected vehicles.

Despite the achievements made in the development of intelligent connected cars in China, it is important to recognize the competitive landscape and international competition situation. To build a sustainable and profitable business model, manufacturers need to create products that are more in line with market demand. Additionally, ensuring the resilience and safety level of the smart car industry chain is crucial. This includes the establishment of new policies, regulations, and an environment conducive to industrial development.

In order to address these issues and explore new paths for the development of smart vehicles in China, the China Electric Vehicle Hundreds Association recently organized the 6th Global Smart Vehicle Industry Conference in Hefei, Anhui. The conference brought together representatives from relevant government departments, industry organizations, universities, institutions, and enterprises to engage in in-depth discussions on the future of the smart car industry.

According to Zhang Yongwei, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Electric Vehicles Association of 100, the development of smart vehicles is not only a strategic choice but also a necessity for industrial and social development. Zhang emphasized the need to accelerate the development of intelligent vehicles, highlighting the importance of intelligence in shaping the outcome of the automotive revolution. He pointed out that China‘s smart car industry has three major supporting forces: electrification, information and communication, and big data, big models, and artificial intelligence. Leveraging these forces, China can maintain its first-mover advantage in electrification and build new competitiveness through intelligence.

In conclusion, the development of intelligent connected vehicles is a key priority in the transformation and upgrading of the global automobile industry. China has made significant progress in this field, with rapid growth in market penetration, breakthroughs in key technologies, and the expansion of road testing and demonstration applications. However, challenges remain, and it is crucial for the industry to address issues related to market demand, business models, and safety. Through conferences and collaborative efforts, stakeholders can explore new paths for the development of smart vehicles and further consolidate China‘s advantages in this field.