Control room chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini

Control room to accelerate and coordinate the planning of medium and long-term infrastructural interventions and, in the short term, a national commissioner up to 31 December 2023with a renewable assignment and with a very detailed perimeter of competences.

This is what was decided at the end of the control room on the water crisis convened today at Palazzo Chigi e chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini. Also present were Ministers Francesco Lollobrigida, Nello Musumeci, Roberto Calderoli, Deputy Minister Vannia Gava, Undersecretaries Alfredo Mantovano and Alessandro Morelli.

In particular – reads a note from Palazzo Chigi – the commissioner will be able to act on territorial areas at high risk and will be able to unblock short-term interventions such as mud removal and degreasing of water collection reservoirs, increase in the capacity of reservoirs, management and use of waste water, mediation in the event of conflicts between regions and local authorities on water matters, recognition of national water needs. Technical evaluations are underway to formalize the final solution.

Water crisis, the images of the control room meeting

