Thirsty cows

The heat also affects the animals on the farms, where due to the high temperatures the cows are producing up to 20% less milk. Each individual animal drank up to 140 liters of water a day, compared to 70 in the cooler periods. The lack of water to ensure water exchange and the increase in salinity along the coast are instead suffocating the clams and mussels of the Po delta, with the loss of 20% of the farms according to Coldiretti Impresapesca.

Impacts still not clear on the harvest

Finally, the drought affects the vineyards. Without rain, the grapes struggle to swell, even if they do not dry out, and the survival of new plants is also at risk, especially in areas where there is no possibility of irrigation. At the moment it is difficult to predict the impact of the drought on the imminent harvest, but Coldiretti says it is certain that a drop in production is more than likely.

Allocated so far 36.5 billion

In favor of the areas most affected by drought, the government had allocated 36.5 million euros. But what about support for farmers now that the Draghi government has fallen? “The approval of the drought decree is missing from the political agenda, with the financial resources necessary to guarantee farmers aid, prevention and compensation measures – says concerned Cristiano Fini, president of Cia-Agricoltori Italians – also the approval of the flow decree, which was expected in September, for the recruitment of 130 thousand seasonal workers in tourism and agriculture. The political stalemate will also prevent the request for an extension of the tax credit for the purchase of agricultural diesel, necessary to stem the expensive fuel. Another request that remains hanging is the structural sterilization of the system of excise duties on fuels and the definitive elimination of system charges ».

I provisions in standby

For Ettore Prandini, president of Coldiretti, the government crisis must not stop either the support for agricultural businesses affected by drought and energy increases, or the structural measures that affect the sector: “I am thinking, for example, of the ban on the National the agrivoltaico, now really arrived at the last mile. A measure that opens up the possibility of installing photovoltaic panels on the roofs of about 20 thousand stables and farms without soil consumption. But the implementing decree on digestate is also important, which would allow Italian farmers to have access to a 100% natural fertilizer, which derives from the processing of wastewater. An all the more urgent need considering that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has caused a 250% increase in fertilizer prices ». For some time, Coldiretti, together with Anbi (the national association of land reclamation consortia) has prepared a plan for the creation of new reservoirs: “This is a project that can be immediately built – recalls Prandini – for the construction of a network of accumulation basins that would collect 50% of the water from the rain ». But even this plan, today, is at a standstill.

The long-awaited state of national emergency due to drought may not even see the light: “They were promising the appointment of an extraordinary commissioner who could take the initiatives, but at the moment the fear is that he will not be named”, says Giovanna Parmigiani, member of the Confagricoltura council with responsibility for the environment and territory. In thirty years of activity, in his Piacenza countryside, he just doesn’t remember a year like this. “The refreshments for the farmers had been set aside – she says – but the allocation for individual damages requires measurements and today we do not know who will take responsibility for deciding. I don’t know how the Lomellina rice growers will cope with autumn ».