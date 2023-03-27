Drought, desalination of water is convenient

Desalinate the water to fight drought is the idea launched by the governor of Veneto Zaia and which could soon become reality also in Taranto and Genoa. For the moment we are still in the exploratory phase, but the chronic lack of water in the reservoirs and the waste deriving from transport during which half of the precious liquid is lost is leading the government to consider this option especially for the central and southern regions. Southern Italy.

Spain the first in Europe

They exist in the world over 19,700 plants of desalination in over 180 countries for almost 100 million cubic meters of water produced per day. Spain is first in Europe with a production of about 5 million cubic meters per day, while in Italy desalinated water is only 0.1% of the total, concentrated in the smaller islands of Sicily, Tuscany and Lazio. “Desalination has enormous potential,” he points out Alessandro Marangonichief executive officer di Althesys and scientific director of Irex Monitor, the main think tank in Italy on renewable energies and energy efficiency and of WAS – Waste Strategy. “The drop in costs and the increase in water supply costs will favor its diffusion in the coming years”.

Desalinators together with renewables

Althesys and Acciona have produced a paper on this issue, from which it emerges that thanks to the improvement of processes and the development of materials, a further decrease in prices is expected. If, in 2019, they had fallen below 3 dollars for the first time (between investment, management and electricity), 2020 saw a new historical record, with the price standing at $1.50 per cubic foot. From an energy point of view, then, desalination can offer strong synergies with renewables: arid areas, where desalination plants are more used, are also those with the greatest solar radiation and therefore more suitable for photovoltaic. “The combination of desalination plants, solar, wind, CSP and thermoelectric generation makes it possible to limit emissions, reduce energy costs and their volatility linked to fuels”, underlines the research.

In first place the countries of the Middle East

Over the past 50 years, desalination has grown by 8% a year. In 2020, desalination plants were in operation in 183 countries, with almost half of the total capacity (47.5%) installed in the countries of the Middle East. «Globally, around 16,000 plants are operational, for a total capacity of over 78 million cubic meters per day» reads the paper. In Europe, the Mediterranean countries are above all those interested in desalination, which in fact has experienced a notable development especially in Spain, where by 2021 around 765 plants have been installed. Among these, even large-scale installations serving important urban areas, as in the case of Barcelona.

In Italy ideal characteristics

Per Water Strategy, the think tank on the water industry dedicated to strategic industrial, economic and technological issues for operators, policy makers and other stakeholders, «Italy has ideal characteristics for the development of desalination: many areas subject to chronic shortage of water and one of the widest coastlines in the world. Not only that: desalination in the islands on site it is much cheaper than transport. The cost of desalinated water is in fact around €2-3 per cubic metre, while the price of a cubic meter of water transported by ship is around much higher levels, around €13-14».

A lot of money allocated in the Pnrr

Many islands, especially in Sicily, Tuscany and Lazio, they have already begun to equip themselves with desalination plants. Most of the watermakers present in the main Italian islands were built after 2005. Althesys points out that the Pnrr identifies four investment items with the aim of “guaranteeing security of supply and sustainable management of water resources along the entire cycle” for total resources of 4.38 billion euros, about 51% in the South (Mission 2 Component 4), of which slightly less than half are dedicated to “primary water infrastructures for the security of the water supply”.

The report concludes by emphasizing that «with the 97% of the water available on Earth is of marine origin, desalination can play a major role in combating drought. A technology of this type, given the succession of extreme heat phenomena in the summer, should be taken into consideration and supported among the solutions necessary to increase potential water reserves”.