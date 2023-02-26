Forza Italia and Lega are also arguing over drought

Rain, cold currents and snow in Italy from next weekend will have no effect on the drought that has been gripping the country’s agriculture for months. The sector, already 6 billion euros short due to the water crisis, is destined for a new summer of large deficits with production drops of 10% for vegetables and up to 30%, in some areas, for important crops such as corn and rice. This was stated by CIA-Agricoltori Italiani which is promoting the inter-ministerial meeting convened on March 1st by the government.

It is, reads a note, an important opportunity” to verify “the Government’s willingness to face the drought emergency and launch a plan of interventions in the short, medium and long term”. According to CIA, “as requested in its last IX Economic Conference, it is necessary to finalize an infrastructural plan of small lakes and reservoirs to complement the actions already envisaged cwith the Pnrr and for the reuse of purified waste water for agricultural use. Furthermore, it is urgently necessary to start experimenting in the open field of new genetic improvement techniques (New Breeding Techniques – Nbt) and give the country a national law against soil consumption”.

But the drought debate creates many embarrassments in the government. In particular the Deputy Minister of the Environment Vannia Gava (Lega), denies his boss, Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Forza Italia) on the need to appoint a commissioner who has all the powers over the management of water. As reported by La Stampa: “«The commissioner for the water emergency is the failure of politics», attacks the number two of the dicastery. «The climatic situation continues to be anomalous and the environmental and economic consequences are very serious, but the appointment of a commissioner, unless you find a shaman expert in rain dance, it is a wrong choice», continues Gava sarcastically”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

