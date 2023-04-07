Drought, green light for the control room. “Very relevant” measures are coming for the Pa

Green light to one Control room on drought: established at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and presided over, by delegation, by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and the National Extraordinary Commissioner will have to prepare urgent interventions connected to the phenomenon of water scarcity. Key measures that will make the action of the Government and the Regions as effective and more coordinated as possible.

This is what a note from With after the ok to the dl launched today in Cdm. A decree which therefore provides, continues the MIT, for the streamlining of the authorization procedures and faster procedures for the realization of the water infrastructure and for the safety and management of reservoirs. After the approval of Procurement Codewhich guarantees a more efficient and competitive Italy, unblocking construction sites and works, the Government aims to simplify even in a matter of particular importance for the Italian economy: the water sector, we read again.

By applying the simplifications envisaged for the public investments financed with national and European funds, a remodulation of resources for the sector will be promoted, with the aim of promoting the implementation of the most urgent and rapid implementation interventions. Simplifications also for the activities of reuse of purified wastewateruntil 31 December 2023, and for the construction of desalination plants. To the works deemed urgent for the contrast of the water crisis simplified procedures will be applied and the times for environmental impact verification activities will be reduced. By 30 September 2023, the Regions will be able to intervene to make existing reservoirs efficient, in particular through mud and sediment maintenance activities.

Sources, ok CDM to the decree-law for recruitment in the Pa

Green light from the Council of Ministers, according to what is learned, al decree with the assumptions for the Pato strengthen the administrative capacity of the public administration.

Dl Pa, green light in the CDM for the measure

The Council of Ministers, according to government sources, has approved a “very important” decree for the public administration, which also provides for recruitment for the security forces. Two-thirds of the new workforce, it is explained, (over 2100 hires) concern the Arma dei Carabinieri, the Guardia di Finanza, the Fire Brigade, the State Police, the Port Authorities and the Coast Guard.

“It is a concrete signal for the citizens and for the servants of the State who ensure control of the territory every day”, it is highlighted. Recruitment in the Law Enforcement sector is funded through the latter budget law with the funds provided for security. The resources for recruitment in the central administrations are provided for by paragraph 607 of the Budget Law of Draghi government.

“Of particular importance – the sources explain – salary increase up to 30% for researchers who win research grants, such as the Gant Horizon and Marie Curie projects. The law is designed to encourage research doctorates to stay in Italy and, at the same time, to attract new ones from abroad. To date, Gant-winning researchers can decide to carry out their research project elsewhere, leaving their home institution and taking their financial dowry with them. The introduction of the law is an incentive to stay in Italy and to attract researchers from abroad”.

