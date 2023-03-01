The executive measures to intervene immediately

A control room for an extraordinary water plan, an extraordinary commissioner for emergency management, a provision with simplifications and derogations on essential works to contain the impact of drought and an awareness campaign. These are the government’s four moves to combat drought. This was established by the first table on the water crisis, chaired by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and composed of ministers Matthew Salvini, Francis, Lollobrigida, Raffaele Fitto, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Robert Calderoli, Nello Musumeci, by the deputy minister Vannia Gava, as well as give the undersecretaries Alfredo Mantovano e Alexander Morelli.

In particular, the executive has decided to focus heavily on the involvement of local authorities, through the control room. Objective: to identify the intervention priorities and their adequate planning, also using new technologies. It is an ambitious goal also because of the strong water dispersion hand in glove with the few investments made in recent decades on the network. Not to mention the fact that there is no single infrastructure, but ownership is extremely fragmented between water managers and local authorities. There is therefore a great deal of confusion in which the control room will have to bring order.

The managers of the water service put 11 billion on the plate in three years

Just as the government was beginning to outline the new blue gold strategy at Palazzo Chigi, the companies in the water sector put forward some concrete proposals to counter the emergency. These are eight working hypotheses aimed at favoring the infrastructural adaptation of water networks to climate change.

Second utilitaliathe federation of public service companies whose members provide water services to 80% of the Italian population, the first step is to promote efficient use of water. How? Further encouraging the reduction of losses and virtuous behaviour. As reported by the association, investments are constantly increasing (+22% in the last 5 years) with a per capita value of 49 euros per year. However, the figure is still far from the European average (about 100 euros). At the same time you can also intervene on the consumption front given that in Italy the per capita consumption of drinking water is around 215 liters per inhabitant per day, compared to the 125 liters of the European average. For their part, the water network operators are ready to put 11 billion on the plate in three years.

Carry out strategic infrastructural works

Utilitalia proposes to build large reservoirs for multiple use, small and medium-sized reservoirs for irrigation and interconnections of water networks to encourage adaptation and to guarantee a plurality of sources for each area. Furthermore, according to the Federation, attention must be focused on efficient reuse of purified water for agricultural or industrial purposes. Also because this segment has a potential of 9 billion cubic meters a year, of which only 5% is exploited in Italy.

To counteract the advance of water from the sea through the increase in the volumes of the groundwater, Utilitalia suggests thegroundwater impingement. Also for diversify your procurement strategyaccording to Utilitalia, it is appropriate promote desalination. Suffice it to say that in Italy marine or brackish waters represent only 0.1% of the sources of water supply, against 3% in Greece and 7% in Spain.

Fundamental and then the strengthening of the planning role of the seven river basin districts, whose role is indispensable in the inter-regional governance of water resources, especially in the management of particularly drought phases. Then for Utilitalia it is necessary support the presence of industrial managers and surpass managements in economy. Finally, the Federation deems it necessary simplify the procedures for making investmentsgiven that bureaucracy occupies over 40% of the time necessary for the construction of an infrastructural work.

“Drought periods can no longer be considered exceptional. They must therefore be tackled through interventions that favor the resilience of water networks within the context of a global approach that considers all the different uses of water in our country, guaranteeing priority to civil use” explained the president of Utilitalia, Philip Brandolini.

Meanwhile Coldiretti is counting the damages

According to the agricultural producers’ association, the water emergency has already impacted around 300,000 businesses. “It is above all the areas of the Center and North that are besieged by drought with the most dramatic situation recorded in the Po Valley basin, where almost a third of agri-food is born Made in Italy and the breeding destination that give rise to the Italian food valley known throughout the world” explains Coldiretti. For the association, the environment, the economy, employment and food sovereignty itself are therefore at risk in an already difficult situation due to the effects of the war in Ukraine.