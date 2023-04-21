Drought, water rationed in 40 Municipalities of Piedmont

Listen to the audio version of the article

«In about forty municipalities in the middle Novarese and Verbano Cusio Ossola, the two provinces most affected by the drought, the limitation of water has already been decided, not as regards the use in houses, but for the irrigation of gardens , to fill swimming pools or other non-priority purposes at this time.

This was stated by the regional councilor Matteo Marnati, in the meeting with journalists after the extraordinary council dedicated to drought with the environment minister Gilberto Pichetto. «The mayors will decide based on the availability of water. We are also looking for alternative solutions », he added.

«The current state of the art is that the Piedmont region is the reality in Italy that has suffered the most. It was the reality with the lowest level of rainfall ever and the most serious situation ». Thus the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto.

Critical situation also in Lombardy

Critical situation also in Lombardy. “On the drought front, we are very worried. The appeal lacks 2 million cubic meters of water needed for the irrigation season. Through the institutional tables we have established a series of manoeuvres, we are trying to load the lakes in view of the irrigation season». Thus the Lombard Councilor for Local Authorities, Mountains and Use of Water Resources, Massimo Sertori, spoke on Thursday 20 April about the situation in Lombardy on the sidelines of the meeting with the presidents of the Lombardy Provinces. «I do not hide the problems. Today it’s raining, we will see the effects but an institutional table has still been established by the end of the month and we will see the situation – he concluded -. Of course we are heading towards a season which, if there are no heavy rains, is looming like last year’s, therefore with very great difficulty. We are trying to make the best use of the very little water there is».

Extreme drought throughout the Po basin

Despite the wave of bad weather that involved the country “has been characterized by widespread showers in the Po Valley and snowfalls in the Alps, the scenario in the district area of ​​the river Po does not change its characteristics and confirms the prolonged state of drought in the whole basin”. This is what the Po River District Authority maintains. days all the stations are in conditions of extreme drought.