Drug safety: Better control with Armin

Everyday life for many people over the age of 65: more than five different medications are taken every day. Photo: DPA/Hans-Jürgen Wiedl

Drug safety is not only related to the manufacture and supply of drugs. When prescribing prescription drugs, it is important that doctors and pharmacists recognize and avoid undesirable effects and interactions. However, this becomes more difficult with each additional active ingredient. On the other hand, polypharmacy, which is spoken of when taking five or more medications, is particularly widespread among older patients with multiple diseases. This is also promoted by the fact that the patients are always prescribed new drugs by different doctors, for example because new symptoms appear or tablets even trigger them.

The problem is complex, and existing solutions usually fall short. Medication analyzes are sometimes offered by health insurance companies. However, this presupposes that the insured persons request them themselves and then have them carried out by commissioned doctors. Such a medication check can also be billed by pharmacies, but the time expenditure hardly seems to pay off for them. The task is not regularly performed by the treating physicians, theoretically in difficult cases this requires a multilateral consultation about the most sensible medication.

In view of the problem, which is increasing with the growing cohorts of older, multimorbid patients, a regional initiative started in Thuringia and Saxony in 2014, in which doctors and pharmacists worked together with the health insurance company AOK Plus. The Saxony-Thuringia drug initiative operates under the abbreviation Armin, and the project lasted until 2022. The results of the external scientific evaluation have now been presented in Berlin.

For the healthcare professionals involved, Armin not only brought paid additional work and more intensive care for those insured by AOK Plus who registered for it. Doctors were given two instruments to make their work easier. The first module is called the prescription of active ingredients, meaning that the practitioner not only selects the active ingredient independently of the manufacturer, but also prints this prescription on the prescription. Doctors usually prescribe the specific drug from a manufacturer. The selection outside of Armin is restricted, for example, by discount agreements between the cash registers and manufacturers. Depending on this, the co-payment amount of the patients is variable.

The second module was a medication catalogue, developed by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. With its help, care should be provided in accordance with guidelines and patient-oriented, but also economically. The catalog was created for 14 indications that are particularly relevant in the age group 65 and over. It was therefore about the strongest recommendations for the treatment of diseases such as hypertension, osteoporosis, depression or type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The third module is the actual medication management. Those insured by AOK Plus had to register if they were interested. In the end, about 5,000 people did. The pharmacists involved drew up an overall medication plan for them, which was then checked and optimized by both the doctor and the pharmacist. Consultation with patients was also included and paid for here.

The project was scientifically reviewed by Heidelberg University Hospital in cooperation with the Aqua Institute, which conducts research on quality issues in healthcare. AOK-Plus routine data and personal surveys of all those involved, including the patients, were used for this purpose. Most important effect: Intensive patient care reduces mortality. Because patients who took part in medication management had a 16 percent lower relative risk of dying compared to a control group. The President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations (Abda), Gabriele Regina Overwiening, summed up on behalf of the professional groups: »Together we can save lives.«

As a result, three quarters of the patients agreed that their medication should be checked by their general practitioner or pharmacist. Both professional groups were obviously able to cooperate well on the subject. Nine out of ten physicians supported the registration of the respective total medication by a pharmacist.

The big question is how the Armin concept can find its way into nationwide care. The regional associations of pharmacists and associations of statutory health insurance physicians involved would welcome the continuation, as would AOK Plus. From a health insurance perspective, the remuneration of the specialist groups was worth it, because according to AOK-Plus board member Rainer Striebel, the money was refinanced to a considerable extent through savings. In addition to the reduced mortality, a strong argument is that the procedure has already proven itself in everyday care.