Drug supply: Tornado devastates Pfizer plant in the USA

The aerial photos give an idea of ​​the force with which the tornado must have hit the factory on the premises of the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The white roof construction of the building near the town of Rocky Mount in the US state of North Carolina has been largely destroyed, and components and overturned trucks are scattered across the site of the huge production facility.

However, the potential damage caused by the category 3 hurricane there probably extends far beyond the region. According to the group, the Pfizer factory is one of the largest production facilities in the world for the manufacture of sterile injection solutions.

The failure of the US production plant is therefore unlikely to remain without consequences. Especially since the overall market for medicines has long been characterized by supply bottlenecks and capacity problems.

According to the company, nearly a quarter of the sterile solutions and syringes that Pfizer supplies to clinics in the United States are manufactured in Rocky Mount.

“We can confirm that Pfizer’s Rocky Mount facility was damaged by the tornado. The colleagues on site followed our safety protocol and could be evacuated, they are all safe,” said a spokeswoman for Pfizer Germany on request. “We are currently still evaluating the situation on site to determine the impact on production.”

Shortly after the hurricane, there was initial speculation on social media that Covid-19 vaccines and the antiviral Paxlovid were also said to have been manufactured and stored on the company premises. Pfizer immediately denied this.

Fresenius Kabi reacted immediately

According to earlier company reports, the products that the group manufactures in Rocky Mount include anesthetic drugs and agents for the treatment of infectious diseases that are administered intravenously.

Around 200 million ampoules, syringes and injection bags leave the plant every year. The group did not say to what extent the products manufactured there are now affected by failures caused by the storm and which drugs are specifically involved.

Fatal antibiotic gap

The reaction of Fresenius Kabi, which claims to be the second largest supplier of injectable medicines in the USA, shows that the risk of possible long-term failures as a result of the storm damage is taken seriously in the industry.

The group said on request that they had “immediately activated their emergency team”. The company is already in contact with the FDA’s Drug Shortage Staff (DSS) “to prevent and mitigate potential disruptions in the supply of essential drugs.”

The group has offered its “greatest possible support” and is currently coordinating closely with the authorities. “We are ready to increase our production of pharmaceuticals if necessary,” said a spokesman for Fresenius Kabi.

“At the moment, however, it is still too early to assess whether and which products this would affect and to what extent.” An assessment of the effects on the drug supply by the FDA has not yet been completed. The British competitor Hikma Pharma made a similar statement.

In the meantime, the FDA has placed a warning on its website in response to the numerous inquiries. “We are monitoring developments very closely and are working closely with the company to assess the extent of the damage and the possible impact on the country’s drug supply,” the agency said.

The competition benefits from the damage

The publicly available database contains delivery bottlenecks that can be specifically attributed to the storm, but have not yet been listed.

From the point of view of industry experts, it is clear that it will probably take a long time before the factory can be fully operational again. Since sterile injection solutions are manufactured in the plant, the safety requirements are particularly strict. Reconstruction and approval of the production facilities by the authorities will therefore take some time.

The reaction on the stock exchanges was corresponding. Since the news of the hurricane in Rocky Mount became known, Fresenius shares have gained almost seven percent. The British competitor Hikma Pharma temporarily rose by more than nine percent.

“It’s a really big production facility,” pharmaceutical expert Max Herrmann of US investment bank Stifel told Reuters. The next two largest competitors, Hikma and Fresenius, should benefit from this.

Pfizer is keeping a low profile about how to proceed. In the event of such failures caused by natural disasters, pharmaceutical manufacturers usually relocate at least part of their production to other locations. However, this can mean that the production quantities of other medicines have to be reduced during this time in order to create additional capacities.

An additional problem in such cases is often that specific products can only be manufactured and monitored by specially trained professionals.

In addition, the temporary relocation of production to other factories must first be approved by the authorities. It is not yet clear to what extent such an emergency plan will also be used for the Rocky Mount plant.

