At the end of 2021, the Austrian entrepreneur Patrick Landrock announced that he would revive the Schlecker drugstore with his company KitzVentures. Schlecker went spectacularly bankrupt in 2012. Now Landrock’s company KitzVentures has filed for bankruptcy.

The Austrian entrepreneur Patrick Landrock announced at the end of 2021 that he would revive the Schlecker drugstore, which had been insolvent since 2012. The Austrian secured the naming rights to the drugstore giant with his company, KitzVentures GmbH. His plan at the time: dare to “attack the market” in the coming months. He wanted to start online in the first half of 2022 and set up the first branches in the second half of the year, according to the original plan.

But one thing in particular has happened in the past few months: nothing. To date, no new branch has opened under the Schlecker name. It is now unclear how Schlecker will continue. Because Landrocks KitzVentures filed for bankruptcy on March 16 of this year. This emerges from the Austrian bankruptcy file.

Liabilities of 2.6 million euros

As reported by the Austrian Credit Protection Association, KitzVentures GmbH is said to have open liabilities, i.e. outstanding payments, of 2.9 million.

The company’s attorney said the “Tiroler Tageszeitung“that the company still had outstanding receivables of more than nine million euros. In other words, money that customers still owe to KitzVenture.

Business Insider had already reported in May last year that Patrick Landrock owed a pharmacist 265,000 euros. As compensation, he wanted to give him a Lamborghini on loan. At the time, Landrock told Business Insider that he would “pay the bill in full, of course.”