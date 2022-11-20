Lianhua Qingwen repeatedly out of stock Xia Sangju granules are very popular in the market

Drugstores and pharmaceutical companies are busy guaranteeing supply subdivisions, and the heat is rising

“Take out a list and call out those who want Lianhua Qingwen and those who want Xia Sangju… We will post a notice or announce it on the radio as soon as the stock arrives, and quickly take down the notice when it is out of stock.” A chain pharmacy in Guangzhou said. A person in charge told reporters.

Recently, many pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies are busy guaranteeing supply, and related sub-sectors are also stabilizing and recovering. The Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Statistics previously released news showing that with the change of people’s health concept, the demand for Chinese and Western medicines has increased significantly, which has promoted the steady growth of pharmaceutical consumption. Against the background of policy warming and market demand, several sub-sectors of the pharmaceutical industry have shown a trend of stabilization and recovery.

Text/Table Guangzhou Daily all-media reporter Tu Duanyu Wang Chuhan

Photo/Guangzhou Daily all-media reporter Li Bo

Visit:

Lianhua Qingwen “occasionally disappears”, Xiasangju granules rush to production and guarantee supply

“No more, Lianhua Qingwen was out of stock yesterday morning.” At noon on the 19th, at a pharmacy in Baiyun District, a clerk told reporters this way. In fact, two days ago, there was a sign saying “Lianhua Qingwen has arrived” outside the store, but it has been removed these two days. “Would you like to buy some anti-viral oral liquid? It’s right here at the door.” She recommended. The reporter noticed that there are many antiviral oral liquid products and children’s lung heat cough and asthma granules in conspicuous places in the pharmacy.

On the e-commerce channel, some pharmacies have intimately launched the “Lianhua Qingwen Capsules Ten Boxes of Stocking Pack” package, but currently only pre-sale can be selected, and the page indicates: delivery within 7 days after payment.

According to the reporter’s understanding, pharmaceutical companies are overcoming difficulties and making every effort to guarantee supply. “Xiasangju granule is an anti-epidemic drug in Guangzhou. In order to ensure the normal supply of drugs, we have been overcoming many difficulties in the production process.” Sun Weiguang, chairman and general manager of Baiyunshan Xingqun Company, a subsidiary of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group, said. On Saturday, the 19th, he was on duty in the workshop when he was interviewed by a reporter by telephone. It is reported that the company is a drug production guarantee enterprise in Haizhu District. Recently, it is doing everything possible to overcome difficulties and ensure production and supply to meet market demand on the basis of overall planning for epidemic prevention and control.

traditional Chinese medicine:

Concept stocks rose sharply as support policies came out frequently

Lianhua Qingwen sold well, and the stock price of Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. rose for several consecutive days; not only it, but on the last trading day, the traditional Chinese medicine sector moved up, including Jinhua, Tailong Pharmaceutical, Kangyuan Pharmaceutical, Concept stocks including Fangsheng Pharmaceutical and Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical all soared. For the recent repeated strength of the traditional Chinese medicine sector, industry insiders generally believe that there are two major reasons: on the one hand, it benefits from the expected surge in market demand for related drugs in the near future, and on the other hand, it is due to the long-term development of the sector. In terms of news, on November 11, the National Health and Medical Commission issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic to Do a Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control Work”, which mentioned that we should pay attention to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine and do a good job of effective prevention and control. Reserves of traditional Chinese medicine prescriptions.

In this regard, CITIC Securities believes that with the frequent introduction of relevant support policies for traditional Chinese medicine and the continuous standardization of the approval criteria for innovative traditional Chinese medicine drugs, the traditional Chinese medicine industry will usher in an increase in expectations. “Traditional Chinese medicine has the attributes of consumer goods and health care products, and it has a long-term growth logic under the aging population and consumption upgrades.” Lu Haiyan, manager of Yongying Medical and Health Fund, believes: “The product pipeline of Chinese medicine companies with research and development capabilities has reached the harvest period. Then their Revenue, profit volume, including profitability will enter a new cycle with a longer dimension.”

Biomedicine: R&D investment of enterprises grows rapidly

Recently, Junshi Biotech submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for its innovative drug toripalimab, which is applicable for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The data shows that Junshi Biotech has increased its R&D investment. In the first three quarters, Junshi Biology’s R&D investment totaled 1.636 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.01%, accounting for 134.29% of operating income.

Not only Junshi Biotech, but the reporter noticed that in the first three quarters of 2022, the research and development expenses of A-share biopharmaceutical companies have grown rapidly, with a total of 63.1 billion yuan in research and development expenses, a year-on-year increase of 18.96%.

Judging from the overall situation of the third quarterly report of A shares, in the first three quarters of 2022, listed companies in the pharmaceutical and biological industry achieved a total of 1,763.1 billion yuan in operating income, 184.6 billion yuan in net profit, and 162.3 billion yuan in non-net profit deductions. Overall revenue and profits showed solid growth.

Comparing the 14 pharmaceutical and biological sub-sectors classified by Shenwan three-level classification, in the first three quarters, the growth rate of revenue and non-net profit of the three sub-sectors of medical R&D outsourcing, in vitro diagnosis and diagnostic services exceeded 40%, and the overall achievement was high. Growth; the year-on-year growth rate of revenue and profit of vaccines and blood products in the third quarter has dropped compared with the first half of the year, and the growth rate of the medical consumables industry has continued to decline, but the decline has narrowed.

Pharmaceutical circulation: Enterprises aim at Internet medical care

Recently, some investors asked a question on the investor interaction platform: Xinhua Pharmaceutical and Sinopharm cooperate in Internet medical care, whether to carry out home nucleic acid network testing and home monitors in the post-epidemic era? Xinhua Pharmaceutical stated that the company’s subsidiary Xinhua Health has reached a cooperation with Sinopharm Holding Changsha Co., Ltd., and the two parties will conduct in-depth strategic cooperation. The reporter learned that the main business of Sinopharm is pharmaceutical distribution. Data show that Sinopharm achieved operating income of 34.543 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 0.73%; net profit was 1.432 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.99%. However, it was disclosed in the third quarterly report that in the first three quarters, the net cash flow generated by Sinopharm’s operating activities was -198 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 165.89%. In this regard, Sinopharm stated that this was mainly due to the decrease in sales receivables in the hospital’s direct sales business.

Judging from the overall performance of the A-share pharmaceutical distribution sector, the overall growth has remained steady. The data shows that a total of 24 stocks in the pharmaceutical circulation sector were included in the statistics. In the first three quarters, the sector achieved a total revenue of 630.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth rate of 6.51%; net profit was 16.76 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth rate of -1.74%.

Wanhe Securities stated in the research report that at present, some pharmaceutical distribution companies have deployed the upstream pharmaceutical industry sector and downstream pharmacy retail to realize the integration of the industrial chain, thereby further opening up room for long-term performance growth.

Market outlook: Subdivided sectors and individual stocks are significantly differentiated

Chen Mengjie, chief strategy analyst at Yuekai Securities, said that investors are advised to focus on two main lines of investment in the biomedical sector: one is the direction of diagnosis, treatment and immunization is expected to become a normal demand; the other is the opportunity for the medical industry to make up for weaknesses. For example, investment opportunities in medical equipment, large equipment, and medical cold chain logistics.

According to the analysis of Donghai Securities, judging from the data of the third quarter report, the pharmaceutical and biological sector in the first three quarters still maintained a stable growth trend. At the same time, sub-sectors and individual stocks are still significantly differentiated. It is recommended to select high-quality stocks with stable fundamentals, good endogenous growth, and expectations for valuation restoration based on marginal changes in company performance.