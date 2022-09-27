Listen to the audio version of the article

DS 3 restyling, here is the mid-career make-up for the compact crossover that returns with an update in style, but also in mechanics. Inspired by what was introduced by the renewed DS 7, the 3 offers, first of all, a completely revised nose as well as deleting the wording Crossback. Many changes, but that do not change the general style, as well as the engine range that always offers petrol and diesel endothermic engines and the E-Tense version, the electric with 155 hp engine that now offers a more powerful battery. .

The renewed infotaiment in hardware and software



The protagonist of the relaunch of the DS3 is also technology, with infotainment that has been renewed in hardware and software, in addition to advanced driving assistance systems. But let’s take a step back and go back to the new front that stands out for the many points of contact between DS 3 and DS 7: in fact, the new vertical daytime running lights that form a sort of T as well as the main headlights, also available with technology Led matrix. Even the grille changes not in the general setting, unchanged, but only in the overall dimensions as well as for the absence of chrome.

New alloy wheels and seven additional exterior colors



At the rear, the changes are less evident but of substance, with the black horizontal line that joins the lights to carry the word DS Automobiles. Then there are new 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels and 7 new body colors. And now we come to the cockpit the restyling DS 3 which offers several new features. New, for example, is the steering wheel where controls for the driving assistance systems are located and no longer the auxiliary selector, perhaps a little too hidden, which in the current version sprouted from the steering column. An overall retouching of considerable substance, but which nevertheless does not end only here.

Four outfits with updated levels



New is also the standard 10.3-inch HD monitor for the infotainment system with advanced voice assistant. Depending on the four settings, namely Rivoli, Bastille, Performance, Performance + and Opera, different types of upholstery are available, from fabric to Nappa leather through mixed Alcantara and leather. On the other hand, the supply of electricity is growing. Based on the CMP platform, the new DS 3 offers, as in the past, a wide range of engines: from the most classic turbocharged endothermic gasoline and diesel engines to the electric one which has instead been updated both in terms of increased specific power and accumulators.

The electric version is even more powerful



The electric power is now 155 hp and 270 Nm of torque and is powered by 54 kWh batteries which, according to official data, promise 402 km in the combined cycle and over 500 if you are traveling in the city. Charging level from an 11 kW grid takes 5 hours to fill up, while with a 100 kW line it takes 25 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. The endothermic range, on the other hand, is unchanged with the 1,200 cc PureTech from 100 and 130 hp and the 1,500 cc BlueHdi with 130 hp. The list prices of the new DS 3 start at just over 28 thousand euros for the petrol engine, from 33,500 euros for the diesel version and finally from 41,550 for the electric.