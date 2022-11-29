Listen to the audio version of the article

New name, new look, new technologies, new electrified engines and new range. These are the novelties of the 2022 SUV series that led to the debut of the DS Automobiles brand. Now it is simply called Ds 7 because it loses the Crossback denomination along the way, which perhaps in the past very few have pronounced, while it places other pieces on the ground that lengthen the electrification of the French premium brand of Stellantis. In fact, alongside the reconfirmed turbodiesel versions with 130 horsepower and E-Tense 300 4×4, there are two other plug-in hybrid proposals. The most powerful of which was handled by DS Performance, the department that develops the electric single-seaters that race in Formula E.

Ds 7 E-Tense, new look and more harmonious outfit

Based on the multi-energy platform of the Emp2 series, the DS 7 straddles the compact and medium-sized SUV thanks to its length of 4.59 meters and a width of 1.89 meters, which is combined with a height of 1.63 meters. The update of the DS 7 does not change its soft clothes and its silhouette too much, since the restyling is concentrated in the front and in the tail. In front of it stands out a redesigned and larger grille, to which the new lights are connected, on some versions of the Pixel Led series, which, leaning on the daytime one of an unprecedented design with vertical development, originates a new luminous signature. At the rear, the changes concern the slightly redesigned tailgate and the shape and graphics of the headlights, among which the DS Automobiles lettering stands out. The DS 7 also comes with a look more tied to minimal-chic canons and European tastes than in the past, thanks to the subtraction of a good number of chrome plating from the bodywork.

Ds 7 E-Tense, inside is refined and digitized

The layout of the architecture, the wheelbase of 2.74 meters and the unobtrusive furnishings generate an interior that also offers a good amount of space to the rear passengers. The environment is well finished and made with quality materials, especially at the height of the field of vision. The update hasn’t eliminated the crowding of little-identifiable buttons next to the gear lever, as they are personalized with thin engravings, nor even the small touch-sensitive ones below the central display which are also not immediately identifiable. On the other hand, it has raised the digitization bar because infotainment now has a 12″ touch screen, runs on a faster operating system, offers a personal assistant, communicates via wireless with devices and makes use of a new and pleasant graphical interface which, however, does not avoid scrolling through menus and submenus to reach some functions. The instrument cluster has also been renewed with a 12” display that can also be configured, but not intuitively.

Ds 7, photos of the test of the new E-Tense plug-in versions Photogallery17 photos View

Ds 7 E-Tense, how’s the 225

The least powerful of the new DS 7 is front-wheel drive and is powered by a powertrain with 225 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque, consisting of a 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine with 180 horsepower and an electric unit with 110 horsepower integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor is powered by a 14.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, rechargeable from 7.4 kW systems in just over two hours, which promises a range of up to 80 kilometers in the urban cycle. This Ds 7 E-Tense can reach 140 per hour in electric mode, while in hybrid mode it reaches 225 per hour and tackles the 0-100 shot in 8”9, compared to a consumption (with full battery) of 1.2 liters per 100 kilometers. The DS 7 225 does not have a sporty character. In fact, it is above all very comfortable thanks also to the electronic suspensions, which adjust the calibration in advance according to the road surface on which you will pass on the basis of what is detected by a video camera, and to the accurate insulation of the passenger compartment. Dynamically it is reliable and easy to handle, despite its weight of almost 1,800 kg, and it is always pleasant to drive, especially as this feeling is also well supported by the linear and silent performance of its powertrain. Which, for its part, changes its personality according to the configuration set: Hybrid, Electric, Comfort and Sport. At the end of the test, mainly using the Hybrid configuration and counting on a good amount of electrons in the battery, we recorded an average distance close to 20 kilometers per litre.

Ds 7 E-Tense, how is the 360 ​​4×4 doing

The top-of-the-range DS 7 employs a specific flow management strategy as well as exclusive technologies. The propulsion system of this version derives from that of the 250, but adds a 113 horsepower electric unit to the rear axle, which creates an electrified four-wheel drive system and brings the total power to 360 horsepower. The equipment of the 4×4 360 is completed by an oversized braking system, by widened tracks and by the set-up always with predictive electronic suspensions, but lowered and integrated by 20″ instead of 19″ rims. Furthermore, it also adds 4×4 to the driving modes, which optimizes traction on low-grip surfaces by managing the responses of the four-wheel drive. The 360 ​​4×4 reaches 235 per hour and 100 per hour in 5″6 with an average consumption of 1.8 liters per 100 kilometres, while with the Electric mode, in addition to reaching 140 per hour, you can travel electrically up to at 62 kilometers. In terms of distance, in Hybrid mode and with the battery sufficiently charged, we have covered 17 kilometers with one litre. On the road, this DS 7 stands out from the others for its greater agility and decidedly more incisive temperament which, however, using the Sport mode slightly reduces the high level of comfort of this family of SUVs, in particular due to the less inclined to gradually overcome the irregularities of the road surface, in spite of the predictive suspensions. Which, for their part, as on the consanguine, sometimes trigger a bit of a rebound effect when traveling over close irregularities.