Ds Automobiles looks to the future of the Formula E Championship with the new 350 kW single-seater

Ds Automobiles looks to the future of the Formula E Championship with the new 350 kW single-seater

The electric transition of the French premium brand of the Stellantis group has roots in motorsport. From the first season of the Formula E Championship (2015) he started participating with the Gen1 single-seater and then moved on to the Gen2 in 2018, which in the four seasons allowed him to win two drivers ‘and constructors’ titles. And now the Paris-based house is developing the Gen3 which from the technical data will be a real step forward in technology on tap and will hit the track starting in 2023.

How the single-seaters have changed

In 2015 the Formula E Championship took its first steps with the Gen1 single-seaters whose peculiarity was that they did not have batteries with a capacity that could do the whole race so it was necessary to change the car halfway through the total laps scheduled. This type of single-seater had a 200 kW engine and a 28 kWh battery. Subsequently, in 2018, the Gen2 made its debut with a series of important innovations, including the 250 kW engine powered by a 52 kWh battery that no longer required to change the car halfway through the race. The shot was truly impressive: 0-100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 280 km / h against the 225 km / h of the Gen1. The maximum usable power in the qualifying phase was 340 hp and 272 in the race, however, when the “FanBoost” could be activated which led to an instantaneous peak power of 340 hp. New was also the activation zone, areas along the track where the drivers could access a configuration of the 306 horsepower single-seater.

And now, after four seasons of Gen2, it’s time to look forward …

Gen3 and production cars: an ever closer bond

With power increased to 350 kW and the ability to recover 600 kW of energy produced by the front and rear axles, this new single-seater will be the fastest and most efficient ever.

In parallel with these developments, Ds Automobiles continues to establish close links between Ds Performance’s research and the future of its production models. Already shown in early 2022, the Ds E-Tense Performance prototype is being used as a high-performance laboratory to test and evaluate new technologies.

