Securities Times Network, Duan Debing, Vice President of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, said at the “2022 China New Energy Materials Industry Chain High-end Forum” recently that the vigorous development of the new energy industry has become one of the few beautiful landscapes in the real economy. The performance is particularly eye-catching. The explosive growth of the consumer side and the shortage of raw materials have resulted in a phased mismatch of supply and demand, which not only greatly increases the manufacturing cost of new energy vehicles, but also spawns a new round of lithium resources wars and investment heat waves.

In response to the crux of the industry, Duan Debing put forward three suggestions: First, strengthen the resource strategy and consolidate the industrial foundation. On the one hand, it is necessary to strengthen domestic resource exploration and prospecting activities, but also pay attention to the intensive and efficient development of primary resources, and increase the recovery and comprehensive utilization of renewable resources; on the other hand, to expand high-level opening to the outside world and increase the acquisition of overseas resources and share the development efforts to improve the ability and level of resource guarantee; the second is to strengthen coordinated development based on the basis of domestic demand. Closely link the online, midstream and downstream enterprises of the new energy industry, strengthen communication and coordination, enhance understanding and recognition, promote strategic cooperation, and promote coordinated and integrated development; the third is to establish bottom-line awareness and prevent process risks. While seizing development opportunities, industrial chain enterprises should still adhere to bottom-line thinking, keep risk awareness ahead, and ensure that my country’s new energy industry will continue to grow steadily. (Jiang Dan)