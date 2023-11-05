Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, how the Italian supermotard is made and how much it costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ducati’s journey towards Eicma 2023 continues with the series of World Premiéres which revealed the new products online, destined for the Rho-Pero fair. Today it is the turn of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, the first single-cylinder Supermotard from the Borgo Panigale company. At the heart of the project is driving fun, whether on the track or on the daily commute from home to the office. Powering the Hypermotard 698 Mono is the new Superquadro Mono, a 659 cc single-cylinder, with a maximum power of 77.5 hp and a maximum of 10,250 rpm, values ​​that mark new references for the category. The new engine derives from the twin-cylinder of the 1299 Panigale, from which it inherits the 116 mm bore piston, the combustion chamber, the titanium intake and steel exhaust valves and the Desmodromic distribution, a solution that Ducati uses in MotoGP.

The very low weight contributes significantly to the driving fun: 151 kg curb weight without fuel; this lightness is a consequence of the adoption of a trellis frame with differentiated sections and thicknesses weighing only 7.2 kg, cast rims (-0.5 kg compared to similar spoked wheels), brake discs with aluminum flange (-17% compared to a steel unit) and the Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable and equipped with external adjusters, with upside-down stanchions and 45 mm aluminum stays, which weighs only 8.1 kg. Fixed to the fork, the Brembo M4.32 radial caliper grips a 330 mm disc developed specifically by the Lombard company for the model, just as the 240 mm rear disc is dedicated. Lots of tailor-made electronics available: ABS Cornering with four levels of adjustment (also to manage “driving sideways” on the track), Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control (to manage the surge in power output of curve), Engine Brake Control and Ducati Power Launch.

The adjustment levels of these devices are variously associated with the four riding modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet. Everything is managed via the 3.8″ LCD screen with white characters on a black background; as on the Panigale V4, also on the Hypermotard 698 Mono there is an indication of gear change and when the limiter is reached. The Hypermotard 698 Mono will be available from January 2024 in the classic Ducati Red with powder-coated frame, or in the Rve version, with dedicated graphics, black frame and Dqs Up/Down quickshifter gearbox, for gear changes without having to operate the clutch lever; finally, for A2 license holders, there is the version with power limited to 35 kW. Prices from 13 thousand euros (1,000 euros less for the depowered version).

