The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is the version designed for lovers of long journeys on all types of terrain, including off-road. Compared to the “basic” Multistrada, the Rally has longer “legs”: the excursion of the semi-active suspensions, in fact, has been increased to 200 mm and guarantees 10 mm more ground clearance, useful when leaving the asphalt. Not only that: an unprecedented Power Mode has also been added for off-road rides (reduces the horsepower to 114 with the Enduro riding mode to simplify the management of the 260 kg of the bike on difficult surfaces), and there is a strategy to control the dedicated Skyhook Dss Evo suspension, as well as wider rider footpegs with removable rubber insert.

The lightened spoked wheels (19 “front and 17” rear) and the engine guards increase the off-road attitude of the V4 Rally. The greater excursion of the excursions also raises the level of the saddle which is now 870 mm from the ground (but also reaches 890 mm).

Don’t worry, though: the Minimum Preload function resets the shock absorber preload thus lowering the bike at stops while the new Easy Lift, when the ignition is switched on, opens the suspension valves completely for about three minutes, softening them and reducing the effort to lift the motorcycle from the side stand. The engine is the 1158 cc V4 Granturismo four-cylinder V with 170 hp with maximum torque of 125 Nm, very linear delivery to facilitate driving on slippery surfaces.

To save fuel and emissions, the two rear cylinders are deactivated when stopped with the engine running and when traveling at low speed; as soon as the gas opens, the cylinders are re-ignited. The chassis confirms the aluminum monocoque solution of the other Multistradas, with single-sided swingarm and semi-active Marzocchi suspension, and Brembo brakes with two 330 mm discs at the front. Red or black with exposed brushed aluminum tank, the Multistrada V4 Rally will arrive in February with prices from 27,500 euros, with front and rear radar.